Two separate incidents within the last few days substantiate that people are using social media and vivid imaginations to harass citizens who seek not to be in the public spotlight and how other persons with vivid imaginations can lead to unfortunate police tactics.
The first incident was the report out of Atlanta, Georgia, that grand jurors who voted to indict Donald Trump and others are being targeted in an attempt to disrupt the judicial process. Under Georgia law, the names of grand jurors appear in the indictments. However that practice, which does not exist in federal court, can allow the jurors to be threatened because they did their civic duty. This is not about Trump. This is about attacks that could undermine our judicial system.
Credible threats have reportedly been made against some jurors according to a Bart Jansen article in USA Today on Aug. 17. No grand juror should be the target of threats or actual harm. However, Georgia law, as mentioned, permits juror names to be disclosed. The state law is stupid.
Once a grand jury completes its secret work, it is finished. The criminal process then moves on toward a trial. The only reason someone would contact a grand juror or write about them online would be the desire of some to scare or intimidate the jurors and even their loved ones. It smacks of tactics the Nazis employed against many persons before and during World War II.
In the Georgia incident, the threats against the jurors are being pursued by law enforcement.
In the second incident, the issue is abuse of police powers where no prosecution will occur. This concerns a police raid on the offices of the Marion County Record in Kansas, as reported by Jim Salter of the Associated Press.
This issue is freedom of the press. Affidavits were filed with the central Kansas court seeking search warrants to confiscate computers and other journalism equipment belonging to the paper.
It appears the editor, Phyllis Zorn, made a public records request concerning a Kari Newell for her driver’s license number and date of birth.
With warrant in hand, several police officers entered the paper’s offices and confiscated machines and records: A classic case of a violation of the First Amendment.
The reporter did not deny she asked for the records of Newell. She did hedge as to whether she identified herself as Newell. Regardless, the chief of police contacted Newell, who claimed her identity had been stolen. To say the chief overreacted is an understatement.
Zorn, her lawyer, and ultimately the district attorney asserted no crime had been committed. All matters were dismissed. The 98-year-old co-owner of the paper died a day after the raid.
I have seen the footage of the raid, and it is right scary. I know, most hate the media and like seeing them pushed around. There are several civil causes of action which could have been pursued if Newell felt she had a case.
I am not a writer who attacks police officers. Those Kansas officers were doing their jobs. The police chief used his power for what seems questionable motives. This smacks of overreaching.
We have more police-citizen controversies than we need. We should not tolerate those who would put grand jurors in harm’s way. These two cases reflect the on-the-edge situations law enforcement and citizens find themselves in more and more. At least no one was injured or killed.
Nevertheless, in my opinion these are, at least, examples of a lack of common sense. Perhaps there is no common sense any longer.