More incidents and/or steps have been taken by agitators and groups who seek to undermine the foundation of our democracy over the past weeks.

First, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released 40,000 hours of security video of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, providing same to Tucker Carlson at Fox News. Carlson then produced an edited “film” of what “happened” in the Capitol Building and area claiming the people who stormed the Capitol were sightseers, according to Carlson’s Fox broadcast. Even Republicans such as Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., described the Carlson “film” as “bull----”. Carlson’s statements are ridiculous.

