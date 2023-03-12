More incidents and/or steps have been taken by agitators and groups who seek to undermine the foundation of our democracy over the past weeks.
First, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released 40,000 hours of security video of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, providing same to Tucker Carlson at Fox News. Carlson then produced an edited “film” of what “happened” in the Capitol Building and area claiming the people who stormed the Capitol were sightseers, according to Carlson’s Fox broadcast. Even Republicans such as Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., described the Carlson “film” as “bull----”. Carlson’s statements are ridiculous.
Of course, there are those who have engaged in grand “denials” about many events such as the Holocaust, landing on the moon, and the death of Elvis. Truth is apparently a word Carlson cannot spell, let alone understand and properly utilize.
At the same time, we have the domestic terrorists who attacked the new police training facility construction site in Atlanta, Georgia. Fires were set, police officers were targeted, but, fortunately no officer was injured. The facility under construction is partly in response to the nationwide outcry that police officers need better training in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, as reported by The Hill.
So, here we have it, those who have violent agendas on the right and left. Both extremist groups seek, in their own way, to undermine the federal and state constitutions and laws.
Those defending the criminals who participated in the Jan. riot included former President Trump. According to USA Today, Trump posted a response to the misuse of the tape by Carlson: “LET THE JANUARY 6 PRISONERS GO. THEY WERE CONVICTED, OR AWAITING TRIAL, BASED ON A GIANT LIE, A RADICAL LEFT CON JOB.”
The terrorists in Atlanta, under the umbrella of a group which calls itself “Defend the Atlanta Forest,” posted the following: “This movement is resisting unbridled police authoritarianism and racial brutality. The Atlanta Police are out of control. They called in Georgia State Patrol as their shocktroops.”
Now, allow me to pose a single question: How do you explain all of this to a child? Daddy: Why are those people crushing that Capitol police officer in that doorway? Mommy, why are those people dressed in black burning those bulldozers and throwing things at the police?
The history of this country teaches that acts of violence ascribed to domestic terrorists have occurred. However, for the most part, the vast majority of Americans actively condemned such acts and assigned to those terrorists the term “nuts.” However, with the advent of social media and the 24-hour news cycle, events by “nuts” receive the same coverage as the “truth” in legitimate news coverage. The left is going bonkers over the Carlson farce. The right is equally lathered about the mess in Atlanta, which seeks to address police brutality issues, and this merely makes it infinitely more difficult to recruit the type of officers who would not put their knees on someone’s throat.
As long as people like Carlson and the radical right and the radical left are allowed to control the narrative to boost ratings, dictate the political agenda, and promote anarchy, we are in serious difficulty. It doesn’t help that Trump continues to attempt to be president and that the left seems to find a racial factor behind every tree in the “forest.”
The answer to my question is, I guess, “Child, I don’t want to tell you how to think. However, as you grow, you will find that people who use lies and scare tactics are just bad people and you will need to learn to say they are wrong and bad for our way of life and they need to be shuffled off into some backwater cove and required to fish for carp.”