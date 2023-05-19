I have had a little time off from the column and may or may not have been missed. I know Dookies, electric vehicle fans and Texas Aggies love me so much. I am sure they are tickled to see my return. And there’s the guy who likened the column to chicken poop. Fine.

One thing I have been watching is what the professional journalists call the “news cycle.” Right now the news cycle is a seemingly endless, rotating, sour show that includes the following:

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you