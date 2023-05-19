I have had a little time off from the column and may or may not have been missed. I know Dookies, electric vehicle fans and Texas Aggies love me so much. I am sure they are tickled to see my return. And there’s the guy who likened the column to chicken poop. Fine.
One thing I have been watching is what the professional journalists call the “news cycle.” Right now the news cycle is a seemingly endless, rotating, sour show that includes the following:
1) Mass shootings; 2) Trump does or says something seditious or stupid; 3) Biden naps 4) some legislature or court goes after transgender people; 5) abortion issues; 6) something happens in the New York City subway system; 7) somebody wants a book banned; 8) more painful scenes from Ukraine and 9) China wants to take over the world.
Gosh, I miss the good old days when every advertisement on news shows was not for a prescription drug, the members of Congress could be civil to each other, state legislators did not feel compelled to introduce legislation so they could say “I have a bill pending”; and not everyone was a walking advertisement for tattoos and piercing establishments. It is not that I oppose tattoos and piercings, just that I sometimes wonder if people ever get “tatt regret.” That all goes back to the Jimmy Buffett song, “Permanent Reminder of a Temporary Feeling.”
Clearly, we have had so many mass shootings that anyone with half a brain must recognize we are living with copycat murders. Each one works out the same way. Some unhinged deviant grabs his assault rifle and heads to a place, usually a school, and proceeds to engage in the most disgusting behavior possible.
Trump and Biden are as old as 78 RPM records. Trump continues his recipe of saying the outrageous so as to feed the malcontents who seemingly still believe the election was stolen. Biden probably takes three naps a day. My God, how old would he be if he really runs for re-election and serves out the term? Sometimes I think Joe is left over from the Johnson Administration and believes he has a date for cocktails with Howard Baker and is hoping beyond hope that Kamala Harris will just go away.
The transgender issues and abortion seem like tape recordings, which play continuously. Of course, since we now have the reemergence of real record shops, we shouldn’t be surprised. In line with that, we are force-fed tales of the subway almost every day. People who live and work in NYC think that whatever happens there is more important than a fire at our Cracker Barrel. And, yes, we are supposed to embrace the Knicks, Rangers, Mets, Jets, Yankees and Giants.
I have written about the book banning more than once. It should be said one must ask the question, “Why did they do that?” in terms of stocking the shelves of elementary school libraries.
The Ukraine War and the appetite of the Chinese to rule the world are products of ignorance and the longing for more.
Putin is an idiot who apparently did not review the history of Russia’s war in Afghanistan before plunging into Ukraine. (It is obvious the United States missed that history class as well).
China wants to rule by TikTok, but those miscreants are serious and figure they can take over Taiwan while Joe is napping.
There it goes: The daily news cycle. And the sad thing about it is that people are so fed up with the same subjects they are cutting themselves off from all news. They have decided to avoid newspapers, which is utterly stupid. There is no outlet that allows some semblance of reflection on the outrageous movement of civilization as a real newspaper. The nightly television news, or even the news channels, spend most of their time on ads and nonsense. It is hard to take notes while watching Fox or MSNBC.
This is a real rut. Fresh air is at a premium. Bring back Huntley, Brinkley, Cronkite and 25-page papers.