In what may be the first time in sometime that I may have been somewhat prescient, my decision to give up my season football tickets at UNC, last season, seems wiser by the hour.
Originally, health issues affecting both my wife and me were the impetus to surrender tickets I have had for 46 years. While I remain in the Booster Club, and retain my points from years of contributions, allowing me to attend single games in football and basketball, the cost of four tickets has been lifted from my shoulders.
The current Wild West that is driven solely by football is not just unattractive and unseemly, it is downright nauseating. I was on the road part of Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week listening to the obituary of the PAC-12, and the slobbering over the bones of other conferences, along with the nose-thumbing at the ACC.
Similar to the annexation of portions of counties by “City States,” and the panic surrounding those who have not, as yet, received a ticket to go to Disney World from the SEC, Big Ten and the Big 12, the new super conferences are somewhat similar to the alliances formed by the Greek City States, which eventually came to an end because there were too many divergent interests to hold them together.
For example, as soon as the Big Ten (I refuse to use their “moniker”) announced that Oregon and Washington were joining USC and UCLA, the “debate” started over whether the Ducks and Dogs would receive a full share of the megabucks from the media deals. The speculation was “no.”
You see, the little factor not being discussed very much is that all media income is being retained by the schools. It is not being used to fund “collectives” for NIL payoffs to athletes. The schools are raising money from boosters to pay for recruits, some schools being far more aggressive than others. The payola does not come from Fox or ESPN. That money stays in the schools’ bank accounts.
As with the under-the-table payments many schools engaged in until or unless they got caught by the now-neutered NCAA, the boosters bankrolled payments in the past. The transfer portal, operating like a casino, accepts all comers, many of whom are not “picked up,” and they lose their scholarships and thus, their free college education. That is sad.
I predict that the newly enlarged conferences which are left will find disgruntled members sooner than later, and this euphoria we see in the BIG TEN’S West Coast branch, will wear off. Schools will find it difficult to fund travel/hotels for their Olympic sports, and the result will be fewer teams, fewer athletes, and eventually, a huge Title IX issue. The traveling Sooners, UCLA Bruins, Maryland Terps and Utah Utes will be looking to change the characters of their programs. However, never underestimate the power of the federal courts when it comes to women’s sports.
The new conferences claim the fans of college football will soon not care about the ancient rivalry games that will no longer be played. Oklahoma/Oklahoma State and Oregon/Oregon State will likely be things of the past.
Soon, you will hear schools defending their money decisions relative to travel and all these other issues by pointing out that these student-athletes learned how to study and take tests remotely during COVID-19.
Look at the tests scores of children in the elementary and secondary schools and let me know if a laptop at home has improved American education. If the COVID-19 scholars are better prepared than prior to the pandemic, why not shut down the universities and let AI teachers educate? We will hear something like that, and that is pure bunk.
I expect to hear from boosters and coaches/administrators defending their support of NIL and the transfer portal, that wonderful remote learning, and big boy conferences. In the end, do any of those “leaders” really give a damn about the students? Oh, pardon me, that’s athletes/part-time students.