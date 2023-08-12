column2

In what may be the first time in sometime that I may have been somewhat prescient, my decision to give up my season football tickets at UNC, last season, seems wiser by the hour.

Originally, health issues affecting both my wife and me were the impetus to surrender tickets I have had for 46 years. While I remain in the Booster Club, and retain my points from years of contributions, allowing me to attend single games in football and basketball, the cost of four tickets has been lifted from my shoulders.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. You can email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.

