Isn’t it wonderful that Hampton High School won the state 1-A championship in basketball some 63 years after Coach Buck Van Huss took Hampton down and won a state championship in 1960? Of course, Buck moved on to Dobyns-Bennett and took the Tribe to state a number of times, never quite getting over the hump.
Buck was one unique individual. He taught mechanical drawing many years. He was a golfer. He worked Dean Smith’s basketball camp on a number of occasions. Buck knew my wife and I had gone to Carolina, and he would periodically come into Nancy’s AP chemistry class to tell her a Smith story. He and Dean had a fantastic relationship.
OK. The late, witty, intelligent Carol Francisco told me at church a few years ago, if I hadn’t gone to UNC, I would have nothing to write about in my column. She was at least partially correct. I have written on other subjects but have injected my blue bias into a lot of columns.
This one is not a cheerleading column. Rather, I have gone through a year when I gave up my season football tickets and attended only one basketball game. While football skidded to an end, basketball was an out-and-out disaster in stark contrast to last year’s Final Two performance. Of course beating Dook twice at the end was a salve, but it hurt to come three points away from another championship.
When Roy Williams retired, he stated he was not the right person to coach the team last year. He never elaborated on the subject. I think I know what he meant.
Sports: High school, college, the pros are like being on a continuous treadmill that comes around to certain games and rivals every year.
Carolina smacked Dook twice at the end of the season last year. Dook smacked the Heels twice this year. Dobyns-Bennett had a long run beating the Science Hill Hilltoppers in football. Science Hill is now enjoying a long run.
The rivalries never end. They merely tee it up every year in the fall, and the season rolls forward. Every game has some importance. Many games are, more or less, carbon copies of the preceding year or decade. The players and coaches change. The rivalries remain the same.
I find my interest has changed. A 60-inch television alters one’s perspective about the college and pro games. No need to spend big bucks for tickets and contributions as long as the game is on live. I believe this will soon change. We’ll be paying bucks for the video download or we’ll have to go back to the stadium experience.
The problem is that NIL (name, image and likeness) and the transfer portal and free agency in the pros means the cast of characters each year changes. St. Francis in Brooklyn just dumped its entire athletic program. I presume it could not compete with St. John’s, let along the Kentucky’s of the world.
The first thing a kid asks when being recruited is how much NIL money the school can come up with. More often than not, the athlete goes to the highest bidder.
Clearly, in our capitalist society, that is the way things work. I am not trashing the new system. I am suggesting it becomes more and more a turnoff. Who is present this year may well not come back next year. Are diplomas even considered relevant anymore?
Kyrie Irving, the ultimate NBA prima donna, played in, I believe, 11 games at Dook before shutting things down. He has continued the pattern in the NBA. He plays when he wants and takes off more than he plays. A real role model.
Are there any good guys and girls left who actually care about the schools and fans? More so the women than the men. As usual, women lack the opportunity. Hopefully, it will turn around.
I have been a big Atlanta Braves fan for years. They have enjoyed good success. Yet, this off season they let Dansby Swanson hit the road. He was the leader of the team after they let Freddie Freeman leave the year before.
Growing up, I was a Yankees fan and a Dodgers fan. When Saturday rolled around, you knew who would be at first and second and behind the plate. Mickey Mantle would be in centerfield for the Yanks. Don Drysdale would be on the mound for the Dodgers.
I guess what I am saying is that with nonfamiliar faces comes less interest in the game and the sport. I always thought I would retain my zeal for the games. Now, not so much. It saddens me that my enthusiasm is waning.
Notwithstanding, this year I am a Vols fan. I want my home boy, Rick Barnes, to win a championship. Go Vols!