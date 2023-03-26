column2

Isn’t it wonderful that Hampton High School won the state 1-A championship in basketball some 63 years after Coach Buck Van Huss took Hampton down and won a state championship in 1960? Of course, Buck moved on to Dobyns-Bennett and took the Tribe to state a number of times, never quite getting over the hump.

Buck was one unique individual. He taught mechanical drawing many years. He was a golfer. He worked Dean Smith’s basketball camp on a number of occasions. Buck knew my wife and I had gone to Carolina, and he would periodically come into Nancy’s AP chemistry class to tell her a Smith story. He and Dean had a fantastic relationship.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.

