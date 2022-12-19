Believe me when I tell you 2022 has been as rough a year as we have had in awhile. Also, I am certain good things will come in 2023. But I figured it might be wise to send you my wish list so you can plug it into your computer and download it into your tablet and send a memo to your supply chain so you’ll have the best possible chance to deliver a few things, assuming you can get down my very small chimney.
A word of caution about the chimney: The two Labs and the Red Dog Charlie, who adopted us but would prefer to run away every other day and then come back, will be lurking in the living room. Big Dog Alley has hip issues; she will not run you down but she is a fine example of a canine burglar alarm. Gracie will try to eat you unless you give her a ball, and we’ll leave a packet of balls right beside the fireplace if you do not remember this.
As for the Red Dog Charlie, he has chosen, without opposition from the owners of the house, to sleep on one of the loveseats in that room.
Charlie is an unusual critter. When you feed him, he initiates his meal by putting two or three pieces of dog food on the floor and leaving them there. I do not know if that is his version of a tithe, but he is steadfast in his procedure.
Charlie also likes to jump on beds, particularly where we sleep. I do not believe in dogs on beds. Hence, the first thing I would like is for you to give Charlie a good talking to about staying off beds. So, make sure Gracie has a ball and discuss good manners with Charlie. As for Alley, bring her some pre-cooked bacon and she’ll be just fine and will not bark.
My wife, Nancy, seems to have developed an incurable preference for seashells and used wine bottles. She finds the shells and displays them in various ways. Suggested gift? Several conch shells. You can bring the wine bottles for me, preferably unopened, and if and when they no longer hold the elixir, Nancy will clean them up, get the labels off of them, and put on little lights that sparkle in the dark. Those bottle lights are starting to take over the house.
Little John, a misnomer because he is rather big (we call my brother Big John), seems to need equipment for his mowing and landscape business even when the grass ain’t growing. How about a gift certificate from Warranty One?
Daughter Caroline is soon to obtain a new puppy. When the Red Dog showed up, I tried to give him to her. She declined. Then she wanted the canine version of the fugitive. By that time, Nancy was too attached to him. Caroline will need all that puppy equipment. J.J., our son-in-law, particularly seeks a pooper scooper.
In addition to those bottles, I would like you to arrange a moratorium on surgeries for me. My name is on the speed dial of every surgeon in town. It would be nice to get a volume discount from Ballad, also.
From a community perspective, Santa, tell the city of Kingsport to resurface Watauga and Linville streets. One can get killed walking down either, disregarding traffic of course.
On a more serious note, can you do something about mass shootings, since law enforcement seems helpless. I want the new wave of antisemitism to cease. I do not understand why this has resurfaced. There are bad actors running around like the Nazis, even meeting with an ex-president. Inflation is crap.
Lastly, could you rub some WD-40 on the politicians who think they have no obligations to get along? A little WD-40 would allow them to be more comfortable and would clearly reduce friction.
Thanks old buddy, MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR ALL!