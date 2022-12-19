column2

Dear Santa:

Believe me when I tell you 2022 has been as rough a year as we have had in awhile. Also, I am certain good things will come in 2023. But I figured it might be wise to send you my wish list so you can plug it into your computer and download it into your tablet and send a memo to your supply chain so you’ll have the best possible chance to deliver a few things, assuming you can get down my very small chimney.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.