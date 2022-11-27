column2

Harold Childress, my next-door neighbor for 38 years, was laid to rest this past week. He was the longtime principal at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, a fourth-generation, family-owned business in Kingsport and the area. These facts are minimal. Indeed, those facts do not convey the person Harold was: Harold was the consummate professional, a gentleman and a great neighbor.

It would seem to me that it takes a special person to provide funeral services with integrity and a humble attitude. One must inevitably have the thickest of skin to deal with people at the lowest time in their lives, the death of loved ones and friends. As we all know, death seems to come in two forms: Sudden, dramatic, breath-taking, unexpected, or slow, agonizing, tortuous to both patient and significant ones. That has been my experience, anyway.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.