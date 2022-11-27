Harold Childress, my next-door neighbor for 38 years, was laid to rest this past week. He was the longtime principal at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, a fourth-generation, family-owned business in Kingsport and the area. These facts are minimal. Indeed, those facts do not convey the person Harold was: Harold was the consummate professional, a gentleman and a great neighbor.
It would seem to me that it takes a special person to provide funeral services with integrity and a humble attitude. One must inevitably have the thickest of skin to deal with people at the lowest time in their lives, the death of loved ones and friends. As we all know, death seems to come in two forms: Sudden, dramatic, breath-taking, unexpected, or slow, agonizing, tortuous to both patient and significant ones. That has been my experience, anyway.
Harold had a demeanor that was able to handle both extremes. He was kind, slow-talking, consoling, with the ability to project the kind of smile, when needed, that pushed the survivors forward from the stoppage death leaves at the door. It seems to me there are charlatans in his profession that seek to prey on the grieving. Harold was never one of those.
And, notwithstanding the nature of the bad ones, Harold, seemingly, made up for those who would take advantage and provide false consolation for a price.
It is, however, a business. And the consummate professional operates the business above board but with an eye on the books of the company.
Harold had a stern side when needed, and he did not suffer fools. Hence, he was a gentleman. You were not going to run him over, but he was not going to run you down, either.
A senior minister at a local church in Kingsport has many Harold stories. One involved the mentally challenged adult son of one of his members who was standing in a receiving line with the pastor, family members, and Harold off to the side.
The young man developed the need to visit the bathroom. He sought not family members nor the pastor. He asked Harold to assist him.
I do not know how long the young man had known Harold. But he felt comfortable enough to ask Harold to help him at this painful time when one of his parents had passed away. I doubt that particular service was included in the funeral contract. That would not have mattered to Harold. He took the young man to the restroom.
Which brings me to the neighbor, Harold Childress. Harold and Emily, his wife of over 60 years, have endured living next door to the Bovenders for almost 40 years. We Bovenders tend to do a lot of shouting, banging and general noise-making, whether it be happiness or anger or sadness. Then there has always been our backyard pool — for many years full of kids, dogs and even rowdy adults.
Like his patience and kindness with those grieving, he managed to endure the Bovenders throughout, while at the same time providing apples from this tree, commentary about Kingsport and First Presbyterian Church — where he was a member of the choir for decades — and sports. Harold had degrees from the Universities of Tennessee and Kentucky. Fortunately, he sent one of his sons to UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a photographer for the Daily Tar Heel when Michael Jordan was at Carolina. Larry Childress has many iconic Jordan photos. Hence, Harold would generally pull for Carolina if the Heels were not playing the Vols or Cats.
Harold loved to sit in the sun on his back porch. He would take his shirt off, get in a recliner, close his eyes, and occasionally doze off while soaking up the rays. That is how he was the last time I saw him before his death. It is a fine memory of a fine and loving man.