I mentioned in my “Dear Santa” column that I wanted the rise in antisemitism to cease. I got an email from one of my “fans” who characterized that column as “crap” and spewed forth with a few other “kind” words.

Normally, I reply to negativity by merely thanking the critic for the comments. I added to my reply to that critic, “Merry Christmas.” It is fine if that gentleman was turned off by my discussion of my dogs and other, admittedly, trivial topics. That would be the end of that except I kept thinking about an article from NPR I had read, “How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it.” Were the rather hateful comments directed to the dogs or were they directed at my mention and condemnation of rising antisemitism in the United Stated?

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.