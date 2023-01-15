I mentioned in my “Dear Santa” column that I wanted the rise in antisemitism to cease. I got an email from one of my “fans” who characterized that column as “crap” and spewed forth with a few other “kind” words.
Normally, I reply to negativity by merely thanking the critic for the comments. I added to my reply to that critic, “Merry Christmas.” It is fine if that gentleman was turned off by my discussion of my dogs and other, admittedly, trivial topics. That would be the end of that except I kept thinking about an article from NPR I had read, “How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it.” Were the rather hateful comments directed to the dogs or were they directed at my mention and condemnation of rising antisemitism in the United Stated?
That email was trashed after my initial reply. I have no desire to see it again. My skin is thicker than that. But lingering in the back of my mind since the email appeared has been the thought that, perhaps, the “fan’s” comments may have been directed to my mention of antisemitism. That topic was not discussed directly in the email. While I shall give the “fan” the benefit of the doubt, the subject of antisemitism is worthy of discussion.
The NPR piece, written by Rachel Treisman, focused on the comments about Jews made by the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye’s comments were described as antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories, which have been condemned. If you want to know what he specifically said, look it up. I will not dignify his remarks by reproducing them. While there were significant reactions to Ye, there were also incidents of support for the comments. A group hung banners over a Los Angeles freeway with antisemitic messages, which, Ms. Treisman said, read “Kanye is right about the Jews.” Reportedly, the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles received hateful messages. It invited Ye to tour. He declined.
At the same time, there have been numerous attacks on persons of Asian descent around the country, apparently because they are Asian.
I understand racism and bigotry directed at African-Americans because it continues. It seems to never go away no matter how many hearts come to the conclusion it is evil. I shall not dismiss that subject in the least. We are still dealing with those who wish to look away from the atrocities that slavery and Jim Crow are.
One would think that the murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazis would continue to shock and sicken as well. The shoes in the Holocaust Museum in Washington are palpable. Stupidly, I thought that the liberation of the camps, the stories of survivors, would dispel for all time the notions the Holocaust did not occur. However, there are pea-brained persons who periodically vomit their denials. How utterly pathetic.
In some ways, it is a little easier to see how some unbalanced person would be attracted to hatred of the Jews because television is replete with the movies of Hitler and his henchmen even today. Stupid people are generally attracted to bullies and criminals.
Attacks on Asian grandmothers by large American men are somewhat baffling. It seems these attacks are not hangovers from the Second World War. No doubt those who fought in the Pacific suffered greatly at the barbarity of the Japanese. But that does not seem to be the root cause of the Asian attacks.
Hickory, North Carolina, my hometown, had a robust Jewish community. Leaders in manufacturing and retail were very civic-minded and just good people.
The curse of racial hatred, of hatred toward religious groups and non-Caucasian persons in general, seems to reside most places even after so many years. When are we going to realize enough is enough? Why follow Ye, the rapper? There are, no doubt, some who will say this column is crap. Shame on you.