The National Cancer Institute recently released its “Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer.” The report states that overall cancer death rates continued to decline among men and women and children in every major social and ethnic group in the country from 2015 to 2019. The overall death rate decreased by 2.1% per year in men and 1.9% in women.
When one gets into the nitty gritty, however, the news is not so fabulous. For example, overall cancer death rates for children under 15 decreased (numbers not reported) but incidence rates “remained stable.” Many rates for various forms of cancer remained stable. I guess that is really good. However, stable seems a little depressing to me for a four-year period.
Having spent some time in cancer treatment centers, there is one significant thing to report: Diversity lives large when it comes to who is getting treated for the disease.
In this age where every other article in human resource magazines, hiring advertisements and college admissions assert that diversity is the prime goal or should be the prime goal of public and private employers, there is one conclusion that is crystal clear: Cancer excludes no one. Cancer strikes every race, gender, ethnic group, sexual orientation, age, and persons who own dogs, cats, and dogs and cats. In a world searching for equal opportunity, the cancer “model” presents an example of pure diversity.
Looking around in a waiting area of a local cancer center and at a comprehensive university cancer center, one sees blacks, whites, Latinos, Native Americans, old people, young people, and, of course, children. Cancer presents itself in persons well-dressed and persons who could use a wardrobe uptick. One hears between two and four different languages.
Patients are in various stages of the disease: It is not apparent, people need assistance to walk, people are in wheelchairs, people are on stretchers, people are talking, people are silent, people are not in obvious pain, and people are in excruciating pain. Too bad we cannot learn some diversity lessons from the disease. We can only see the results of its deadly selection process.
Do not get me wrong: Significant strides have been made in treatments, in controlling the disease, and in cures. One thing about cancer, though, is that the treatment can seemingly make you feel it is killing you.
For example, when you are treated for metastatic prostate cancer, you must also be provided treatment for osteoporosis because the cancer hormone treatment attacks the bones. The infusion for the osteoporosis makes you feel like you have been run over by an eighteen-wheeler or you have played in a football game. Radiation can kill or retard cancer, but, at the same time, roast your digestive system.
The people who have the best chance of overcoming must have the attitude, “I am going to kick this crap.” It is very hard to keep a stiff upper lip when you hurt all over, however.
The president called for a “moon shot” like program to find a cure. That is laudable. But one has to wonder if there are too many individual research and treatment centers raising funds and receiving grants. I do not understand how all that works.
I will say this: One experience encountered at these cancer centers like Ballad Indian Path or at the large academic institutions like Vanderbilt or UNC is that the people who work in those jobs are invariably nice, helpful, sympathetic, and go out of their way to make certain the process of coming and going is as easy on the patients as possible. That is not the case of some medical treatment offices and hospitals.
•••
If any action against assault rifles is not going to happen, I am very encouraged by the proposals coming out of the Legislature and from Gov. Bill Lee in the wake of the Nashville shooting.
Public schools should all have a trained SRO. That officer should have proper weaponry. The private schools create an issue. If you choose to send your children to private schools, should the taxpayers foot the bill?
Also, state and federal governments have punted on increased mental health care for some time. That is why there are so many people walking around the streets yelling at themselves. I do not know how they can be corralled.
Also, social media monitoring sounds nice, but that is like a needle in a haystack.
The students themselves might help out and warn. That is not tattling. It is the first step in saving lives.