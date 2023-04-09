column2

The National Cancer Institute recently released its “Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer.” The report states that overall cancer death rates continued to decline among men and women and children in every major social and ethnic group in the country from 2015 to 2019. The overall death rate decreased by 2.1% per year in men and 1.9% in women.

When one gets into the nitty gritty, however, the news is not so fabulous. For example, overall cancer death rates for children under 15 decreased (numbers not reported) but incidence rates “remained stable.” Many rates for various forms of cancer remained stable. I guess that is really good. However, stable seems a little depressing to me for a four-year period.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.

