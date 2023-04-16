OPED-MEDICARE-HERITAGE-COMMENTARY-GET

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to discuss Social Security and Medicare held at the University of Tampa on Feb. 9, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

 Joe Raedle

Medicare’s hospitalization trust fund is on the fast track to insolvency. That has both seniors and future retirees worried. Because our leaders in Washington have been poor stewards of the record levels of tax revenue pouring into federal coffers, Americans aren’t sure how much longer their Medicare benefits will be available.

There is a way to ultimately solve the problem of entitlements like Medicare, but the president’s budget isn’t it. Biden’s latest proposal doubles down on the program’s wasteful spending by increasing payroll taxes through yet another tax bracket and raising the tax rate for Medicare.

EJ Antoni is a Research Fellow in the Center for Data Analysis at The Heritage Foundation.

