There are plenty of history happenings in September for you to choose from, with the headliners being the Battle of Blountville and the Overmountain Muster at Fort Watauga.
Historic Blountville
The Department of East Tennessee Reenacting in association with the Battle of Blountville Military Park and the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism will stage a Civil War reenactment for the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Blountville on Sept. 23-25.
The event will have an education day on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. for local schools and homeschool groups only that is free. This will include, but is not limited to, infantry demonstrations, artillery demonstrations, a Civil War field hospital and displays showing life during the Civil War.
On Saturday, visitors will get to see military and civilian encampments as well as infantry, cavalry and artillery demonstrations plus a working field hospital. There will be a battle reenactment in the afternoon. There will be vendors and heritage groups on site as well. On Sunday, there will be an authentic church service starting at 10:30 a.m. in addition to the demonstrations and battle reenactment.
Gates open on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m., and the battles will take place at 2 p.m. on both days. There is a $3 admission fee with children under 10 admitted free. The event takes place at 1173 Hawley Road near Tri-Cities airport.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
On Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., there will be the “Gathering at Sycamore Shoals.” Join the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution at Fort Watauga in Elizabethton as they honor the Overmountain Men and their victory over loyalist forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain. The 242nd anniversary of the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals will be celebrated with a memorial service and a ceremonial wreath laying.
On that same Saturday, the “Fall Knap-In at Fort Watauga” will take place. Knapping is the art of making stone tools and the Knap-In at Fort Watauga is also a celebration of Tennessee Archaeology Week. Watch primitive skills craftsmen make arrowheads, spear points and other survival tools. There will be demonstrations of primitive tools such as a bow, arrow and atlatl throughout the day.
On Sept. 24-25, the Overmountain Muster at Sycamore Shoals takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Join the reenactors at the park for a weekend of living history demonstrations at the encampment of the Overmountain militia before the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780. Live some of the most crucial days of the American Revolution.
On that Sunday at 2 p.m., members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association marchers will cross the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals, just as the Overmountain militia crossed 242 years ago. They have recreated the historic march to Kings Mountain since 1975. Also that day, there will be an Old-Time Music Jam led by Art Lang from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
Tipton-Haynes in Johnson City is having a couple of events this month, starting with the Appalachian Highlands Celtic Festival on Sept. 2-4 starting with an opening ceremony on Friday featuring the Calling of the Clans starting at 7:30pm.
On Saturday, the site will host Southeastern Highland Athletics Group registered Highland Games starting at 8 a.m. with the rest of the events starting at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Celtic music starting at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Vendors selling all sorts of wares, a Celtic Kids Section and two different groups teaching the art of Celtic gallantry and weapon styles will also be there. Sunday’s events will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will host a Celtic Church Service at 10 a.m. followed by a Highlands Games Clinic to teach even the novice how these games work. Vendors, the kids section and the weapons demonstrations will take place all day. The charge for this event is $10 per adult.
On Sept. 17, Tipton-Haynes will be hosting its annual Sorghum Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will be hosting a breakfast for the public that will be centered around the creation of sorghum molasses. The breakfast items will be biscuits, gravy, sorghum, sausage, grits and more. The breakfast starts at 8:30am until 11am.
After enjoying a full and hardy meal step out back to the sorghum furnace and witness the process and creation of what was just on the breakfast table, sorghum molasses. There will be a mule turning the cane mill to squeeze the juice from the sorghum cane and then the juice will be taken over to the furnace for boiling. Several displays and vendors will be all around the site as the day goes on, The Model A Macs will be visiting the site will their Model A cars, a blacksmith will be hammering away all morning and music from several local groups will be played all day. This process can take hours to boil down depending on the amount of juice collected, so come hungry and be ready to help stir.
This event cost $7 for adults and $4.50 for kids 12 and under. Children 3 and under are free, and Tipton-Haynes members are free.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn in Kingsport will be open for tours on Saturdays and Sundays throughout September. Tours are scheduled at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Weekend admission is $6 per adult and $4 for students ages 7-17. Special tours for groups of 10 or more may be scheduled by calling (423) 245-5449. Admission for these special tours is $10 per person.
Rocky Mount Historic Site
Rocky Mount will be hosting “Homeschool Days” on Sept. 12 and 19. This program allows homeschooled children to participate in Rocky Mount’s Tour and Craft program without requiring a “classroom” sized group to attend. The historic site will be open for living history tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break in between.
Crafts offered on both days will be candle making (For ages 5+), fireplace cooking (For ages 10+), embroidery (For ages 5+), punched tin (For ages 9+), and soap making (For ages 5+). You must call and sign-up for the classes, as there is a limited space for each time slot. There will be multiple sessions of each craft so there will be several opportunities to get a spot.
Admission is $4 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-17 and $20 for families of five or more. (Rocky Mount members pay $3 for everyone ages 5 and up, with a family rate of $10.) Each craft is $3 per child per session. Make your reservations today by calling us at (423) 538-7396 or visiting our website at www.rockymountmuseum.com.
On Sept. 23, the Overmountain Victory Trail Association program “An Overmountain Victory” will once again be presented at Rocky Mount at 7:00. The OVTA will tell the story of the march to Kings Mountain. This is a free program.