OPED-AUTISM-FEMALES-COMMENTARY-DMT

Autism tests are failing girls and women, and assessment methods must be updated to narrow the diagnostic gap between the sexes, writes Aspen Matis. (Andreea Florian/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Andreea Florian

When I was 10, sitting around a picnic table with a bunch of girls from camp, I made a mistake. They were laughing, all making fun of Linda, one of our counselors. Though I didn’t get the jokes, I mimicked their laughter. When Linda walked up to us, I immediately told her what everyone had been saying. I assumed she’d find it funny, too. But she didn’t smile. And the girls became upset and refused to talk to me for the rest of the summer.

I didn’t understand what I’d done wrong.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Aspen Matis is the author of the books “Girl in the Woods” and “Your Blue Is Not My Blue.”

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you