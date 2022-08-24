column2

August means that across the country, annual county, regional and state fairs have begun. They will continue into October. I have only been to the Minnesota and Colorado state fairs — the former once but the latter many times. I have never been to a regional fair despite having lived close to three.

I take that back. The Arkansas Valley Fair in Rocky Ford, Colorado, is regional in the sense that it serves the adjacent eastern high plains counties of Otero and Crowley, which have a combined population of 24,500. That works out to an average of 11 people per square mile. (Compare that to the largest population county, Denver, with its 760,000 residents, or 4,900 people jammed cheek by jowl into each square mile. By the way, there are 26 Colorado counties with populations under 10,000. The smallest is San Juan. If you do not know where it is, the county seat is the well-known summer tourist destination of Silverton. San Juan has the highest mean elevation of any American county at 11,240 feet. It has a population of 715, or 1.6 people per square mile. Talk about elbow room!)

