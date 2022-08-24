August means that across the country, annual county, regional and state fairs have begun. They will continue into October. I have only been to the Minnesota and Colorado state fairs — the former once but the latter many times. I have never been to a regional fair despite having lived close to three.
I take that back. The Arkansas Valley Fair in Rocky Ford, Colorado, is regional in the sense that it serves the adjacent eastern high plains counties of Otero and Crowley, which have a combined population of 24,500. That works out to an average of 11 people per square mile. (Compare that to the largest population county, Denver, with its 760,000 residents, or 4,900 people jammed cheek by jowl into each square mile. By the way, there are 26 Colorado counties with populations under 10,000. The smallest is San Juan. If you do not know where it is, the county seat is the well-known summer tourist destination of Silverton. San Juan has the highest mean elevation of any American county at 11,240 feet. It has a population of 715, or 1.6 people per square mile. Talk about elbow room!)
Last week’s (Aug. 17 thru 20) Arkansas Valley Fair was the 145th annual.
It has notoriety as the only remaining “free gate” (no admission charge) fair in Colorado. The AV Fair has always been run by a small army of unpaid volunteers, of which I was one for several years.
I helped with the trike and bike races, both for young people and both sponsored by the local newspaper, for which I worked; the horse races, sponsored by the fair board, (my job was to hand out numbered vests and saddle blankets to the jockeys before each race and collect them after each race — usually seven to nine races each afternoon — and to help the veterinarian break up the occasional jockey fights after particularly contentious races); and the demolition derby, sponsored by a local tire and auto service establishment.
Other events were the big parade through downtown Rocky Ford; the watermelon seed spitting contest; jalapeno eating contest; a three-day rodeo; produce, flower and arts competitions; many 4‑H participants with their yearly projects to be judged, ending with the always well-attended 4‑H stock sale. The fair also had several entertainment acts, a huge carnival and, of course, free watermelons.
Because August on the Plains is always hot, and the fairgrounds are always dusty, the beer garden under the grandstands always did a big business in the evenings after the work and competitions were done.
It was a time to wet dry throats and to swap stories about the day.
I know all this continues because I checked this year’s AV Fair schedule of events.
The Colorado State Fair is 50 miles west in Pueblo. Its 150th annual edition begins the day after tomorrow, one week after the Arkansas Valley Fair closes. It costs $14 for everyone 13 and older just to get in. Food, drink, entertainment and carnival rides are extra and not cheap, even in 1992, the last year I was there.
Back then, there was still some free stuff. Especially the big tents set up by the Budweiser and Coors beer distributors. The beer cost, although not outrageously so, but the entertainment was free. The best act, over the years, for me, was the nationally known western swing band Asleep At The Wheel. For my sister Katie, then living in Pueblo, it was the English rock band Herman’s Hermits. She had some of their albums, brought one with her and as they were playing held it up and waved it. They saw and after the set signed it for her.
I checked this year’s state fair schedule. The beer tents and their fabulous free entertainment are, alas, no more.
Want to go to a fair? The 96th Appalachian Fair at Gray, Tennessee is on through Saturday.
Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student who lived in Colorado twice because it is so nice. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.