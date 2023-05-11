column2

These are perilous times. Democracy fights for its life at home and abroad. Civilization, probably too late, awakens to find its actions in the planetary ecosystem are resulting in its own destruction. Day-dreams of rebellious glory by a few resentful old white guys are teaching us to tolerate the slaughter of our children. The right path is usually clear, but fear, greed, resentment and misperception of our legitimate self-interests lead us to rationalize taking other paths.

We need a break. Away from the madding crowd, but still important, consider — salt. The average American takes in 6,000 to 18,000 milligrams of the stuff each day. We probably need only about 500 mg, but that’s not for certain. Volunteers to determine how much salt restriction will kill them are not stepping forward. Although the limitations that will cause you to shoot yourself in the head are somewhere around where I am now. I’m at 2,000 mg a day. There’s talk of even less.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you