These are perilous times. Democracy fights for its life at home and abroad. Civilization, probably too late, awakens to find its actions in the planetary ecosystem are resulting in its own destruction. Day-dreams of rebellious glory by a few resentful old white guys are teaching us to tolerate the slaughter of our children. The right path is usually clear, but fear, greed, resentment and misperception of our legitimate self-interests lead us to rationalize taking other paths.
We need a break. Away from the madding crowd, but still important, consider — salt. The average American takes in 6,000 to 18,000 milligrams of the stuff each day. We probably need only about 500 mg, but that’s not for certain. Volunteers to determine how much salt restriction will kill them are not stepping forward. Although the limitations that will cause you to shoot yourself in the head are somewhere around where I am now. I’m at 2,000 mg a day. There’s talk of even less.
They say humans have a sweet tooth way before we really have actual teeth, but it takes a couple of months to get a taste for salt. Maybe. I’m pretty sure I was born wanting country ham. I was one of those 18 grams citizens and, brother, I’m suffering. I miss rye and pumpernickel, whole wheat and good old fresh white bread, but they are full of baking soda as well as salt. A single slice of rye is 151 mg, pumpernickel 191. The brand of rye I really like has 220 per slice.
A nice liverwurst with sauerkraut, hot mustard and a big, fat slice of onion on rye approaches half my salt allowance for the day, and I haven’t even had breakfast yet! I’m half done for the day before daylight! Fortunately, I like steel-cut oatmeal, brown rice and barley — zero sodium if you prepare them yourself from scratch. And I love grits in all its variations, even if it does have to be labeled polenta to induce consumption outside the South.
Some things I cannot do without salt. Unsalted butter is just grease. Salted, whipped butter has, however, only 50 mg in a tablespoonful — used in judicious moderation, not a killer of your daily salt budget. An egg, of itself, has only 60 mg of salt. Fried or scrambled with pepper, oregano, thyme, salt-free Greek seasoning and a host of others makes them edible. Hard-boiled, alas, I can’t manage without salt.
Saints be praised, a single shake of the average shaker dispenses only about 14 mg of salt. A hard-boiled egg, with any wrist control at all, can be ingested with less than 100 mg of the friend and enemy, no significant damage done to the record book for the day.
Most vegetables, fresh or frozen, have no salt at all. But you can’t be lazy and just open a can. One cup of canned green beans contains 376 mg of sodium, black beans as high as 1,000 mg per cup.
You could eat the low-sodium versions, but why when fresh or frozen is just as easy and better tasting? And most any type of packing material would be cheaper.
Canned soups are similar. Progresso Tomato Basil has 690 mg in a can; the low-sodium version has 490, proving you can remove all of the taste while making only an insignificant reduction in salt content.
And forget pulling in for fast food on the road. If there’s a low-sodium item on anybody’s fast food menu, I haven’t found it. I get it. Nobody wants to try to sell food that nobody will buy. It has been said the greatest achievement of food industry advertising in the 20th century was to show that any substance, sufficiently finely divided, could be consumed by humans. But not without salt, my friend.
OK, pizza instead. Six hundred to 1,500 mg per slice of pepperoni pizza!
Two slices is half again over budget for the whole day! And what good is it to bother eating pizza if you eat less than six slices, anyhow?
Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.