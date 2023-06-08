column2

Every day I drove by one end of the lake. In the lake, there was a little island. One day, there were monkeys on the island.

Since this was Georgia, not Asia, the sudden presence of monkeys was remarkable. The university, my employer at the time, was rapidly expanding, as was the city in which it was located. The school had recently gained association with an internationally famous primate research center. Relocation of that institution from Florida to our extended campus was with certainty the explanation for the onset of monkeys.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.

