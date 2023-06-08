Every day I drove by one end of the lake. In the lake, there was a little island. One day, there were monkeys on the island.
Since this was Georgia, not Asia, the sudden presence of monkeys was remarkable. The university, my employer at the time, was rapidly expanding, as was the city in which it was located. The school had recently gained association with an internationally famous primate research center. Relocation of that institution from Florida to our extended campus was with certainty the explanation for the onset of monkeys.
Another part of our university community’s expansion at about that time was the construction of a large government facility called the Communicable Disease Center. Later years saw a name change of this institution, cleverly keeping the same initials, to the Centers for Disease Control. As if we can do that.
I still knock on wood when saying something good might happen, make an X in the air when a black cat crosses my path, and never close a folding knife opened by somebody else. I also just hope our luck holds and the next virus doesn’t get us all. And I still, with humility, call it the Communicable Disease Center.
But I digress. Even though it’s to the same eventual point as the monkey story, about the hubris of humanity. And our propensity to think we know a lot when we only know a little.
At the time, I was responsible for the operation of an experimental ecological irradiation facility. Uncle Sam was experimenting at the time with Lady Godiva reactors, considering the time- and money-saving option of unshielded nuclear reactors, building them way out in the woods and letting them just kill everything for a few acres.
Hey, if you whine about paying your taxes, don’t criticize the guys trying to get the job done on a starvation budget. Our little facility was originally built in support of that program, but turned out to be useful for the study of radiation effects on many organisms and small ecosystems. We were located on the former large estate of the man who had made all the money from Coca-Cola, the major benefactor of the university.
The most recent addition to the several university community components located thereon was an island now full of rhesus monkeys.
The first and second days, all was well. The third day, monkeys were in the water. Dog paddling, doing the Australian crawl, floating, diving from tree branches, pursuing the ducks, on land and afloat, plucking tail feathers as they fled.
The estate had limited public access, but it was accessible enough to have a population of white domestic ducks, the erstwhile Jimmy Wibblewobbles of a dozen Easters.
Parasitology papers were published regularly on the flukes pursuing their alternating life cycle between the ducks and the lake’s native snails. Protozoologists studying the microscopic inhabitants of the lake would be taking very unkindly, very unkindly, sir, to the introduction of an uncontrolled monkey poop variable into their studies. Faculty studies would be disturbed, but graduate student lives would be ruined.
Later inquiry was made as to why anybody could have ever thought that an inhabitant of the riverside forests of most of Asia, the highly adaptable species with the greatest natural range of any primate except our exalted selves, would stay on the island. It was answered that the monkeys had exhibited positive water avoidance in the laboratory. Presumably, this meant they didn’t play in their water bowl and perhaps they retreated to the far corners of the cage when it was filled by the giant hairless monsters. Sometimes when we think we know a lot, we just know a little.
Incidentally, I recently read that rhesus monkey colonies have established themselves in Florida. I can guess how that happened.
To obvious duck dismay, and equally obvious monkey delight, the self-emancipated former prisoners of the island were scattering over the shore. If they scattered up the hill to the radiation field, years of research, including my own PhD, could disappear in minutes.
Well-protected from human intruders, our barriers would be as nothing to monkeys. Furthermore, even the best of protective emergency shutdowns can fail, and the appearance of monkeys dying in the various stages of radiation exposure sickness among the surrounding residential areas would not be favorable publicity for the school. They wouldn’t even favor healthy monkeys crashing backyard barbecues. Monkey control was mandatory. With alacrity.
A call to the primate center produced, with appropriate promptness, a guy with a dart gun and a truckload of travel cages. By then the monkeys, social beasts that they were, had grouped together and trooped up the other hill toward the university president’s house. So then…
