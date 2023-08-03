The Colossus of Rhodes, a giant statue of Helios, the sun god in human form, stood beside the harbor entrance of that Greek island. He was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Incidentally, he was the same height as the Statue of Liberty. But don’t think about matchmaking. He’s way too old for her. Furthermore, he fell long ago, lay there for centuries, and all traces of him have been gone for centuries more. But if he was still around today, he would be taking hurry-up swimming lessons because his island is pretty much on fire.
So are Corfu and Eva and lots of other islands and places in mainland Greece. On the night before this column was written, 1,489 tourists were flown away by commercial and volunteer aircraft. The Brits compared it to Dunkirk. In addition to all of Greece’s firefighters, the European Union has sent 450 more plus a bunch of airplanes. Volunteers are out trying to beat out fires with tree branches. The Mediterranean as a whole is so crisp that, if it was a pizza, you’d send it back.
You may have noticed the boreal forest also remains on fire. The Canadian part calls our attention by the smoke we get, all the way down here in River City. Canada has warmed up twice as fast as the rest of the world, mostly because the loss of snow and sea ice has reduced reflection and increased absorption of solar energy.
I suppose the same is true for Siberia because it is burning too. Siberia at present has 110 fires, consuming 151,000 acres, last I heard, while Canada has had 4,241 fires scorching 27 million acres this year.
The northern evergreen and tundra fires give us a discontinuous ring of fire, a huge carbon dioxide generator all around the subpolar North. It’s also reducing Mother Earth’s carbon fixing capacity by losses comparable to the burning of the Amazon and Southeast Asian rainforests. At least the new guy down there in Brazil says he’s going to reverse the planetary suicidal forest-burning policies of the last guy.
Speaking of politics, how about we ditch the story that climate change alarms are a Chinese conspiracy to weaken our industrial power so they can take over? The temperature is 97 degrees in Beijing, and it’s been over a hundred. In their enormous western sandstone flats it’s been to 126 with surface temperatures of 170.
Closer to home, Phoenix is about to make a month with daily temperatures over 110. The Midwest is having temperatures in the 90s that stay that way at night.
The Gulf of Mexico is about to make 90. That’s in the water, folks, not in the air. Some inshore waters have been over 101 degrees.
This year is an El Nino year, and these years are hotter but tend to have fewer hurricanes. But not always. We may see what a storm can do when it comes in over really hot water. If not now, then soon, because the waters of the whole world are just getting hotter.
That thought brings up an interesting point. Biological systems usually operate with buffers, some thing or process that mitigates the rate of change. In this case, the oceans have absorbed carbon dioxide and stored heat with a capacity far greater than we had expected.
As said before, this is the first time we have destroyed a world, so it’s no surprise some things don’t go exactly the way we predicted. In general, ecological processes and their consequences usually take longer to get started than expected, but when they happen the effects are greater and more long-lasting than predicted.
I keep hearing TV talking heads referring to this crispy world on fire as a warning. This ain’t no warning, folks, this is it. We have reached the point where climate change should be obvious to every soul on Earth, although the paid shills of the polluters, the willfully blind and those who seek attention by saying the opposite of what we all know to be true, will still deny it. They’ll continue to deny it when their pants are on fire.
How about this, climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers, flat taxers and all y’all anarchists way over there in the weeds on the right, how about we give you a break? Two hundred years of listening to you call us Chicken Little is enough.
Also, we can stop all that stuff about caring for the world we will leave our grandchildren and their children, blah blah blah. We can just tell them how good it used to be.
That is, if they are still talking to us. They may be too mad at us about not preventing disastrous climate change back when we still had a chance. Those effects are here, and we can’t do much about them. So, Nero, we might as well get our fiddles and watch.
LATEST VIDEOS
Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. You can email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.