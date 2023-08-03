column2

The Colossus of Rhodes, a giant statue of Helios, the sun god in human form, stood beside the harbor entrance of that Greek island. He was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Incidentally, he was the same height as the Statue of Liberty. But don’t think about matchmaking. He’s way too old for her. Furthermore, he fell long ago, lay there for centuries, and all traces of him have been gone for centuries more. But if he was still around today, he would be taking hurry-up swimming lessons because his island is pretty much on fire.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. You can email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.

