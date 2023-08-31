Dang! It looks like the world is choosing up sides! Again!
We were born into a world bloodily divided into Axis and Allies. We survived a lifetime of Cold War fallout shelters, Iron Curtain, Berlin Wall and living on the doorstep of doomsday. We have enjoyed an intermission, brief in the span of human history, when the United States presided over a relatively prosperous and peaceful planet.
We’ve done a lot of things in that time, some pretty scurrilous, in furtherance of individual and corporate greed, but mostly we have left the nations of the world alone. The idea of permitting people life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in their own way has succeeded at home and abroad.
Unfortunately for the planet, we have let it be known — just as the ancient impulses for world and regional domination are again rising in Russia, China and others — that significant elements of the U.S. want to put America First, drop the burden and benefits of world leadership, and busy ourselves with the pursuit of individual and corporate greed, often rapacious, at home.
How timely for the dictatorships established or developing in Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, India and pretty near everybody in South America and Africa, who are just getting their legs under them for a leap at domination of their neighbors or the world.
The upcoming planetary dichotomy might be called the Alphabet Era, pitting NATO, SEATO and etc. against the BRICS. The BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The character and intent of the group is reflected in the two recent members natures, Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Other countries invited or expressing interest in joining the, perhaps Dark, Side include Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina, the UAE, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, Belarus and about 40 others. The character of the group — not that we, with our past saturated and dripping with similar guilt — are not the pot calling the kettle the Dark Side, is evident in their genocidal proclivities. China against the Uyghurs, India against Muslims, Russia against Ukrainians, Brazil against Indigenous Americans, South Africa against Asians and, when they can afford it, against Caucasians.
As an aside, and in the interests of fairness and inclusivity, mention must be made of Israelis against Palestinians and, eternally and regrettably, everybody against the Jews.
Already BRICS has 40% of the world’s population and 25% of planetary GDP. As it grows, as the teams are chosen and the huddles are formed, the mixed metaphor storm clouds of conflict gather. May you live in interesting times.
Get your shots
Now, please permit two subjects in one column. It’s time to think about your shots. Again.
The flu shot is best taken right before the flu season hits, usually in late September or so. Every year the flu shot is modified to be as effective as possible against the variety of flu expected this year, so get a shot every year.
If you complain about getting sick every time you have the flu shot, you haven’t ever had the real flu and you don’t know sick. If you complain about the flu shot not being 100% effective, consider that you wear your seat belt in the hopes of injury instead of death. Analogously, the redneck car seat, Momma’s lap, compares to “I’ll just take my vitamins and eat real healthy.”
There’s now a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot. Old folks, people over 60 like me, should get it (we have our own high-dose flu shot, too). RSV isn’t something new, like COVID. It’s been around but has probably just been, in the past, lumped into that conglomeration of ignorance termed “natural causes.”
When they stand around the funeral home saying it was just his time, his number just came up and so forth, actually, something killed him. One reason we’re living longer is because we are identifying and fighting some of those killers. Such as RSV. So get your shot. Whether you’ve ever heard of it before or not. I’ve seen way too many babies die from RSV to be able to stand seeing my elderly friends and neighbors die from it now that it is identifiable and preventable.
There’s a new COVID shot coming too, modified to oppose the expected varieties of COVID each year, just as the flu shot is modified to be as effective as possible against the expected flu strains for each year. Lest you think COVID is past, we still have about 600 people dying each and every day, and it’s expected to increase in the winter. Don’t worry about being injected with a microchip because Bill Gates doesn’t at all care what you are doing. Or about me either.
Some of these shots are not available just yet, but they are expected soon, and it’s better to get them right before the season of disease begins anyhow. That way the, unfortunately temporary, time of greatest protection corresponds to the time of greatest threat.
Last I heard, they were saying get shot in late September, but stay tuned to your doctor, pharmacist or the CDC about availability and what the germs are doing.
If you’re going to fasten your seat belt, get in out of the rain, don’t let people sneeze on you and in other ways attempt to live longer, also get all of your shots!
May God bless the United States of America. We’re going to need it.