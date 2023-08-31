column2

Dang! It looks like the world is choosing up sides! Again!

We were born into a world bloodily divided into Axis and Allies. We survived a lifetime of Cold War fallout shelters, Iron Curtain, Berlin Wall and living on the doorstep of doomsday. We have enjoyed an intermission, brief in the span of human history, when the United States presided over a relatively prosperous and peaceful planet.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. You can email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.

