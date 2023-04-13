column2

You know, every now and then, you need to just relax and go for a ride in the countryside. We had reasons recently to go to Abingdon one day and to Asheville another. Both were truly instances of the journey being as good as reaching the destination. This year, like no other I recall, the flowering trees are all out at the same time. The hills and roadsides are bright with the pink of redbuds, white of dogwood and pear. In town even the deciduous flowering magnolias are starting up. The big girl, large flowered, shiny leaved southern Magnolia herself, seems to still be sitting tight, not going to bloom until the moment is right, by golly, no matter what flowering time confusion is swirling around her mighty skirts. A matriarch has her duty to the proper way things are done.

Serviceberry, at least the one in our yard, also stayed on schedule, doing its assigned duty of blooming at the time of the Easter church service, from which they say it got its name. Others say its name comes from the English shrub, sorbus, through sarvis to service. No, thank you. Sarvis is just how some folks say service.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you