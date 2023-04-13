You know, every now and then, you need to just relax and go for a ride in the countryside. We had reasons recently to go to Abingdon one day and to Asheville another. Both were truly instances of the journey being as good as reaching the destination. This year, like no other I recall, the flowering trees are all out at the same time. The hills and roadsides are bright with the pink of redbuds, white of dogwood and pear. In town even the deciduous flowering magnolias are starting up. The big girl, large flowered, shiny leaved southern Magnolia herself, seems to still be sitting tight, not going to bloom until the moment is right, by golly, no matter what flowering time confusion is swirling around her mighty skirts. A matriarch has her duty to the proper way things are done.
Serviceberry, at least the one in our yard, also stayed on schedule, doing its assigned duty of blooming at the time of the Easter church service, from which they say it got its name. Others say its name comes from the English shrub, sorbus, through sarvis to service. No, thank you. Sarvis is just how some folks say service.
Both redbud and dogwood are short and twisted trees of the forest edge, taller and straighter in the shady understory, but they do like the light when they can get it.
Where Interstate 26 and its wide graded roadside go, so goes a ribbon of pink and white wherever the eye travels, especially at the edge of the woods in some shade and some light.
I suppose we could have everything blooming together from now on. Maybe we will see no more redbud winter, dogwood winter, blackberry winter, maybe just a weather mess. Sure wish I had seen a woolybear this year; must have been something. All I know is that the irregular schedule of extreme temperatures has made some plants in our yard — plants that had survived below-zero temperatures when they were ready for it — just up and die.
It’s not nice to lose ornamentals, but the consequences are as nothing compared to what will follow climate change weather disruptions sufficient to cause a major crop failure. But for now, as Nero said as he rosined up his bow, enjoy the show. The hillsides are awash with flower.
Dogwood is said to have its name from an extract of the bark having been used to cure the mange on dogs. Mange in dogs and scabies in humans are caused by almost the same parasitic mite. I’m glad they didn’t name it scabieswood.
Dogwood is among the many trees we have had a scare about losing. A few years ago, it looked like the fungal disease anthracnosis might remove dogwood the way disease or parasite have eliminated chestnut, elm and ash from American forests. The way fungal oak wilt and bacterial marginal leaf scorch threaten oaks and the hemlock adelgid threatens the hemlock.
Also, while not to the degree of redwood, dogwood has had its brush with the dangers of usefulness to humans. For a while, during the rise of the textile industry, dogwoods were cut for shuttles, the carrier of the thread. Any old wood would do for a hand loom. Machine looms demanded shuttles of a hard wood that became smoother with use. Hickory was hard but became rough with use. Walnut got smoother but wasn’t hard enough. Turkish boxwood was the preferred shuttle material until 1865 when the roller skating craze absorbed all the box it could get.
The power looms of the 19th and early 20th century demanded dogwood. It was also needed for the hard teeth of rakes, mallet heads, cogwheels of machinery like that in the grandfather clock in our front hall, maybe George Washington’s teeth. Perhaps dogwood was saved by plastic. But I bet the population of relatively big dogwoods is just now recovering.
Redbud is easy to transplant, a mere wand growing into a significant tree in only a few years. The same George Washington is said to have derived great pleasure from the many he moved to Mount Vernon.
Dogwood, on the other hand, is not so easy. The city of Kingsport has done an amazing job of getting them to survive along Fort Henry (replacing the memorial dogwoods from when it was Memorial Drive). We’ve lost track of how many we have tried to replace by the street at the house. We have tried because the line of alternating pink and white appears to have been part of the original landscaping from 1914 when our place was part of the formerly J. Fred Johnson property next door.
Nor did the Japanese do well with the 60 dogwoods they got in 1915 in exchange for the cherry trees they gave us in 1912, now blooming in Washington. Only one survives of that batch, but we just gave them another 3,000 to try again.
It takes a page to list the animals that consume dogwood fruits. For poor redbud, despite how edible the mature pods look (after all, it is a member of the bean family) no reference to consumption by fellow, fowl or furry beast has been found, except for fried flowers in Mexico, where they are considered delicious.
Humans don’t eat the serviceberries we have here, but the birds, robins, mockingbirds, thrashers and a host of others, see that they are, when ripe, gone in a day. Farther north, a serviceberry relative, the shadbush, has edible fruits and is so named because when it blooms the shad are running and it’s time to eat shad roe, which is indeed delicious.
It’s a good year to take a drive, even if it’s just around the neighborhood.
