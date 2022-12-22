column2

Hello. My name is Art, and I’m an addict. It’s been three hours and 20 minutes since I had something to eat.

Do not think for one instant that I am mocking “real” addiction. Let me hasten to assure you, addiction to food is as real as it gets. Obesity is a deadly and pervasive epidemic in our country. I weigh 20 pounds more than twice as much as I did when I became an adult. My body mass index (BMI) should be not greater than 29; it is 41. That counts as morbid obesity.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.