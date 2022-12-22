Hello. My name is Art, and I’m an addict. It’s been three hours and 20 minutes since I had something to eat.
Do not think for one instant that I am mocking “real” addiction. Let me hasten to assure you, addiction to food is as real as it gets. Obesity is a deadly and pervasive epidemic in our country. I weigh 20 pounds more than twice as much as I did when I became an adult. My body mass index (BMI) should be not greater than 29; it is 41. That counts as morbid obesity.
I know you are supposed to say something nicer than “morbid” nowadays, but nice doesn’t convey the gravity of the situation.
“Class III obese” just doesn’t get it done. Nor do corpulent, ample, hefty or portly convey the sense of the problem the way “fat” does.
I have had two knee replacements, one spinal fusion and need another one, and heart failure, all of which are related in obvious ways to just carrying too much weight for my body. I have tried everything, short of limb amputation, to lose weight. We all know the answer is: Don’t eat so much. Back when I was skinny, I thought that would be easy.
About 8 billion of us humans walk the globe at this time. Of these, about 56 million of us die every year. Of those deaths, almost 4 million are attributed to obesity. Your own observations are sufficient to estimate how many other deaths and illnesses could list obesity as a contributing factor.
Some of the diagnostic signs of food addiction are:
Craving more food even after a full meal, not just occasionally but usually. “Ma, we always have pie!”
Lack of moderation, eating more than you need to. “Boy! I can’t just eat a few handfuls out of the box without eating the whole thing!”
Repeatedly overeating even though you feel guilty about it. “I know we shouldn’t, but it’s all-you-can-eat catfish tonight. Again.”
Creating excuses for overeating. “We really need the room in the refrigerator.”
Breaking resolutions to not overeat. “Yeah, I promised, but it’s two for the price of one! I can get eight hamburgers for the price of four!”
Sneak-eating, hiding your eating, the classic midnight snacker. “I’ll leave some on the floor like it was the dog that got it!”
Requiring more and more food for satisfaction. “I can remember when just one rotisserie chicken was enough!”
Going to exreme lengths to get a particular food. “I don’t care if it is 30 miles to where I can get a peanut butter milkshake this time of night, get in the car!”
I’m six out of eight. How about you?
Back in the day when our progenitors walked everywhere, picked cotton, hoed corn, washed clothes on a scrub board or swung a hammer all day, eating 3,000 or 4,000 calories a day was called for. Old habits are hard to break, even over the generations. Even over a few decades, you can see the effect of continuing to eat as if we still worked for a living. Watch a few classic old movies from the 1930s or 1940s and then go out and look at us today. No wonder new medical facilities are being built with the need to handle 800- and 1,000-pound patients in mind.
The whole U.S. health care system is unique in the world for its inability to handle such a problem as obesity. We are the total, nationwide personification of denial of the true statement that an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure. It’s better than it used to be, but you still get nurse pay for talking, say advising about diet, and surgeon pay for doing, say stapling a stomach. Americans have always been more interested in fixing things than in planning things.
For myself, I’m blaming too much impetuous Scotch-Irish and not quite enough cool, calculating German DNA. The Cherokee genes just silently watch and shake their heads, as always. For the nation, there’s not even this contrived and paltry excuse.
In an analysis of 11 comparable industrialized nations’ health care, we ranked in the middle on quality, but near or at the bottom on access, equity and health maintenance, giving us a position in the 11 systems of … 11th.
In one aspect, however, we have no rival. At $4.3 trillion, 18% of our GDP — $12,914 per person each year — we far outstrip any other country in cost of health care. Good for business. Stimulates the economy. Or maybe it’s finally time to admit 19th century dog-eat-dog, under-regulated capitalism and its creature, our spontaneously generated, higgledy-piggledy health care system, can’t handle the complexity of a 21st century society. Every other civilized country seems to think so.
If, however, we can get a grip on conquering life-threatening obesity, if we can develop a proactive, preventive answer, if we can expand that approach to other aspects of preventing instead of reacting to disease, we might yet regain our place of leadership in health care as we hold in so many other matters.