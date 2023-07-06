column2

The rhesus monkey is a native of India, China and adjacent lands. It lives in wooded areas, frequently along stream banks. They are brown to gray with pink bare faces. They weigh 15 to 20 pounds and live in troops of 20 to 200. They have cheek pouches like chipmunks and are omnivorous, eating mostly plants but not turning down anything they can catch.

Lifespan in the wild is unclear, but some have lived longer than 25 years in captivity. Ninety-seven and one-half percent of their DNA is in common with human beings. They are highly adaptable; we are the only primates with a larger range of distribution.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.

