The rhesus monkey is a native of India, China and adjacent lands. It lives in wooded areas, frequently along stream banks. They are brown to gray with pink bare faces. They weigh 15 to 20 pounds and live in troops of 20 to 200. They have cheek pouches like chipmunks and are omnivorous, eating mostly plants but not turning down anything they can catch.
Lifespan in the wild is unclear, but some have lived longer than 25 years in captivity. Ninety-seven and one-half percent of their DNA is in common with human beings. They are highly adaptable; we are the only primates with a larger range of distribution.
Last month, I started on a story that just ran on too long to tell in one sitting. There was an island in a lake on a former large private estate, now part of the university, my employer. Our experimental ecology radiation facility was one of several university facilities on the former estate. The lab boys at the primate research center thought monkeys on the island would stay around to be studied in this almost wild setting. The monkeys thought, “Hasta la vista, suckers.”
As the discoverer of Jailbreak from Monkey Island, and responsible for protecting the research in progress at our facility, I requested the primate center make all deliberate haste in re-confinement.
A guy with a tranquilizer gun and a truckload of travel cages met me promptly at the beachhead, but by now it was the site of only quacking cacophony, a still frantic flock of partially plucked white ducks, and lots of loose feathers.
The monkeys could be seen, as a troop, advancing in good order up the hill toward the erstwhile home of the school’s benefactor, now the home of the university president. We gave pursuit.
At our approach, the monkeys scampered up the pine trees in front of the mansion. The president’s wife, accompanied by their corgi, came out to investigate.
Fortunately, there’s not much place to hide in a pine tree. We developed a routine. The primate center guy would shoot a monkey with a tranquilizer. It would wobble and fall. The president’s wife and I would catch it in a fireman’s net consisting of my grandfather’s WWI Army blanket I kept in the car. The corgi would perform a thorough and detailed inspection. The primate guy would ensconce the money in a travel cage to sleep it off, and the team moved on to the next monkey.
They didn’t have a way to get away without coming down, so eventually we got them all. The gunner was really good, missing not a single shot. I’m happy to report, neither did the president’s wife and I miss a single falling monkey, letting no primate go splat on the hard red clay.
Despite the several sources of anxiety, a good time was had by all, especially the corgi.
Monkeys slept in their travel cages, dreaming dreams of happy memories of freedom. The surrounding urban residential area remained oblivious to their near-miss with Planet of the Apes.
Faculty researchers remained unaware of a potential inconvenience. Graduate students, whose degree programs depended on their research, never knew how close the arc of their lives had escaped major alteration.
The dart gunner, a tanned and competent field biologist himself, was given a message for the indoors-only Pillsbury Doughboys back at the lab. Involve some field biologists in your research.
If you put monkeys back on the island, escapees up the other hill toward the radiation field won’t be coming back. He was happy to be that messenger.
We all went about our own business. The corgi wanted to keep catching monkeys all day.
The point of this story is the lab guys thinking rhesus monkeys avoided water because they didn’t play in their water bowls. We all think we know stuff that we don’t.
A closely related fallacy is that, because we don’t know about something, we don’t think that anybody knows about it.
The monkey escape is one example. Some extreme examples are the climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers and other rejectors of authority that so plague our contemporary society. You often don’t know as much as you think you do but, also often, other people do know a lot.
You don’t go to school just to learn stuff. It’s more important to learn how to think. And how to be able to tell truth and honesty from lies and ignorance.
Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.