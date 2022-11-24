A couple of weeks ago, an article in this very same newspaper caused me to remember — as so many things do these days — an event of many years ago. The article described scientists studying and attempting to oppose the spread of fire ants into Southwest Virginia.
We have forever had native fire ants, Solenopsis xyloni, and the little fire ant, Washmannia auropunctata. The former must be the evil one I remember from childhood, and the latter must be the tiny demons in my brick walk even now.
But these and others are just an irritation. The South American models are a conquering army, just about eliminating some prominent species such as the ground-nesting bobwhite quail.
It took the swarming, invading devils a long time to get out of south Alabama. The black fire ant established a beachhead through the port of Mobile in 1918, by local lore on a banana boat, but was still struggling to get north of Birmingham in the 1950s. They had been joined along the way by the more aggressive and toxic red fire ant.
In retrospect this reenforcement was determined to have occurred in 1933, although the invaders were not recognized as two different species until 1972. Where I’m from, right in the center of Alabama, their ugly red mounds of promised aggression would proliferate for a few mild-wintered years but disappear after a real hard frost.
However, all living things — seemingly especially the ones you don’t want — adapt to fit in better with their environment, constantly making changes to live more abundantly and occupy ever wider spaces.
Social animals make social changes. A few years ago, fire ants were found to have learned to nest under the edge of sun-warmed California expressways to survive farther north.
Living beings also make genetic changes, slowly by mutation, rapidly by hybridization. One might think you can get hybrid power by hitching up to a mule, but we all know it’s a vehicle having a combination of power sources, such as gasoline and electric motors. In the case of fire ants, hybridization was the crossing of Solenopsis invicta, the red fire ant, with S. richteri, the black fire ant, apparently making a new strain of ants capable of surviving colder climates. Now they are here.
As fire ants, it must have been the old-model reds that around 1958 approached our college, and our very small band of overly enthusiastic biology majors thought it would be a good idea to have a colony to study. We must have all been sophomores, since behavior like that described below is peculiar to that developmental stage.
The little greenhouse attached to our biology building had a central area of unpaved soil, sort of like the window in the hull of a glass-bottomed boat that lets you look down in the water. It was a great idea, a small natural area comfortably indoors. We decided it was the perfect place to receive a transplanted fire ant colony for scientific observation.
All we had to do was pick up a hill and dump it in the greenhouse. The industrious insects would reenthrone their queen, domestic order would be reestablished, we would make profound observations at our leisure. Time for a field trip.
The four of us piled into Charlie Webster’s old black Studebaker and set out on the 20 miles down to adjacent Bibb County, where the ants had been reported. Easily found, we shoveled up enough of a hill to feel sure we had gotten down to where the queen lived, set the No. 3 washtub of dirt and ants in the back seat, and headed back to Montevallo.
Fire ants have a real bad temper. When they don’t like you, they bite and hang on better than a bulldog while stinging around in a circle. It not only really, really hurts at the time but also leaves a painful little pustule of poisoned dead tissue.
A screeching halt beside the road and we all jumped out, finding out why they had “fire” in their name.
There must not have been any passing motorists (we were too busy to notice) for, surely, four college kids dancing and hollering, slapping themselves, and taking all their clothes off by the side of the road would have resulted in a visit from the law. At least in the 1950s; by the 1960s people would have just noted that’s where the mushrooms must be right now.
Four naked guys flapping their clothes in the air for about 10 minutes wouldn’t have gone unnoticed either. It was way too far to walk back to the school, so we took turns dumping the washtub, brushing the car out and doing more hollering and slapping.
Finally able to get back in the car, we were at least lucky enough to not end up in the ditch with Charlie trying to drive while slapping and hollering.
As far as I know, this is a story never before told. We all seemed to think it might make us appear to be less than the sophisticated scientists we were. However, as a field biology observational expedition, it was a success. Nobody died and valuable information was gained: Don’t mess with fire ants.