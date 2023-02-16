column2

It’s been just about exactly three years now. There’s this guy that came down with a virus back then. He’s still got it.

It started with intestinal complaints, but what sent him to the doctor was cardiac arrhythmia. He’s still got that too. It took some doing, but they found a medicine that would control his abnormal heartbeat. Sort of. It must not be the common drug used for this purpose, because other doctors, when they see he’s on it, say something like ”well, okay…” and start talking about something else.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you