It’s been just about exactly three years now. There’s this guy that came down with a virus back then. He’s still got it.
It started with intestinal complaints, but what sent him to the doctor was cardiac arrhythmia. He’s still got that too. It took some doing, but they found a medicine that would control his abnormal heartbeat. Sort of. It must not be the common drug used for this purpose, because other doctors, when they see he’s on it, say something like ”well, okay…” and start talking about something else.
People who are not doctors think that when you get sick, you go tell the doctor, she looks up the cure on her phone, you take the pill or whatever and get well. A robot could practice medicine. Scientists, engineers and medical administrators are especially prone to having such opinions.
Folks, it’s not even close to being like that. Every case is an experiment with tons of unknowns. Every treatment has to be established individually. Current efforts to standardize medical practice into a factory system in order to make the profits easier to manage will eventually prove that. There’s never going to be a cure-dispensing machine by the water cooler or a drive-through pill and treatment ATM. Unless, of course, it is decided that it is okay to bump off a statistically acceptable few patients on a regular basis.
For the guy I’m talking about, in the course of seeking an effective heart medicine, one of the candidate drugs required a chest X-ray and lung function test before starting the medicine. These test results unexpectedly horrified everybody, especially the patient. He ended up dragging a big old oxygen tank around behind him for the next two months, a situation expected to be permanent. Except that he got over it.
Some people with similar viral illnesses at the onset of such a history complain of reduced mental ability called brain fog. He doesn’t think he has that, maybe meaning he couldn’t get any foggier than he already was. He does think there is some nerve effect causing increased clumsiness. He has spilled and knocked over more stuff in the last three years than in all of the previous 80. On the bright side, he is getting a lot better at catching knocked-over stuff.
And he is really tired. Everybody complains of being tired when they get old, but he just fell off a fatigue cliff after the February 2020 virus infection. He also has never really gotten over being so short of breath.
As the coronavirus pandemic wore on, it became evident that many patients were suffering from some aspects of the disease for weeks, then months, then years after they were expected to get well.
Initially the victims called it long-haul COVID. They were carrying the burden of the disease like cross-country truckers might haul a load of Coors or some tons of tomatoes down the long, long highways.
Now shortened to long COVID, about 10% of people who had COVID are listed as having the long effects.
Since such figures are hard to get at, some suspect the total number may be as high as 23 million Americans. There is a long COVID clinic in town, but patients have to have had a positive COVID test to attend. Some experts suspect that most long COVID patients never had a positive test or even typically had a negative test even when they obviously had the disease. And then, millions of people had such mild infections they were not aware they ever had it.
For that matter, some biologists have long thought virus infections have always been the unrecognized cause of many human diseases. In years to come, we may find a lot of the diseases we now consider consequences of aging or environmental effects are actually the damage from infectious agents.
One example, accepted only after the greatest reluctance by the medical community, is that a major cause of stomach ulcers is infection by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori.
The most reluctant to accept this explanation, of course, were those who made their living by providing prevention and treatment for ulcers back when we thought they were caused by stress. Whole programs and reputations just sort of melted away when almost anybody became able to treat ulcers with antibiotics.
Parents are always telling pediatricians you are saying “It’s a virus” because you don’t know what it really is. It may turn out the doctor will be proved to have been right all that time.
The main features of long COVID syndrome seem to be prolonged and profound fatigue, persistent shortness of breath, frequent bone and joint pains, other cardiac, pulmonary and intestinal problems, and nervous system complaints such as difficulty with clear thinking.
We are a long way from being through with this virus. And it is a long way from being through with us.
As this is being written, I am isolated at home for an active COVID-19 infection. Kingsport appears to be currently in a resurgence of infection; just about everybody I know is presently infected. How many will have permanent effects will be seen in the future. It’s time to be careful again.