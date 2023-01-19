How ‘bout them Dawgs! Surely you watched the college football championship game last week. If you know the origin of the term “boat race” to describe such an event, please tell me. I’ve heard one origin story, but it sounds like something somebody just made up.
As usually happens these days, the game reminded me of something from long ago. Once upon a time, my father took me to Birmingham for a football game between Howard College and Mexico City. We sat with a former Howard lineman who said players at small schools like Howard were just as big and just as smart as those at major schools like Alabama. They just weren’t as fast. More ominous foreshadowing of the darkest shade there never was.
Howard’s natural principal rival of yore had been Birmingham-Southern, a continuing contest from 1918 until 1939, at which time Birmingham-Southern, Dixie Conference champs in 1932, 1937 and 1939, 9-0 in 1934 including a win over Auburn, not only quit playing Howard, they quit football altogether. All I find now is a comment from the president at the time that they would no longer have a football team due to its cost and “to its influence.” No written record was found, but the story I frequently heard growing up was that they quit after an argument in one of the downtown Birmingham drugstores ended with a Howard fan killed.
Maybe just a rumor, but the tellers always named the drugstore, its location and a .32 automatic as the lethal device. Sounds like today, when a man can be shot and killed over a parking spot. It was said that Birmingham-Southern, whose fan was the survivor, quit the sport because they felt responsible. If so, they finally got over it, resuming football in 2007. But it looks like they still don’t play Howard (now Samford).
Incidentally there is also a large gap, without distressing rumors as to reason for it, in the history of the Iron Bowl — the annual meeting of the state’s big teams, Alabama and Auburn. Since the game is no longer always in Birmingham and the city’s steel industry is long departed anyhow, the Iron Bowl name may well mystify those from elsewhere, much as does the K on Dobyns-Bennett caps.
As to the period of Alabama and Auburn avoiding the obvious Big Game of the year, it seems the 1907 game fell through over whether the referee would be a Southerner or a Yankee. Additionally, it apparently being the practice for the home institution to defray the traveling expenses of the visiting team, the War Eagle insisted on not less than $3.50 per player per day and The Tide refused to go above $3.
Whatever the details, the estrangement lasted until the 1947 Alabama State Legislature considered reduced funding since the schools did not have the expense of playing each other. Alabama /Auburn games resumed in the 1948 season.
For the Howard/Mexico City game, the home team wore blue. The visitors were in gold. Not just glittery gold Notre Dame helmets. These boys were gold all over, socks and shoes and everything. Montezuma himself would have been proud of them.
Howard kicked off. The game thereafter largely consisted of a flash of gold transporting the ball from the backfield around end to open greensward. Arriving there prior to even the fleetest boy in blue, the streak of gold faced naught but pastureland twixt himself and the end zone, to which locale he proceeded with all haste.
Howard seemed to have a pretty well-organized offense but, while the Lamborghinis and Maseratis of the backfield had blinding speed, the trucks and bulldozers on the Mexico line also had turbocharged engines, each and every one. The final score was 55-0. Howard tried every straightforward and every devious play in the book. Mexico mostly just sent a back around the wide side of the field for a touchdown.
It may have nothing to do with the game I witnessed, but in reading up to guess at its date, I found mention of an effort at about that time to establish a Southern Football League, comparable to the National Football League. The teams were to be Birmingham, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas and Mexico City. A promotional game was held in Mexico City in 1953. Although hoping for attendance comparable to the 122,000 spectators at a soccer game the week before, only 33,000 fans attended.
In contrast to the game in Birmingham, where the players shook hands and fans applauded both teams, the stands in Mexico City booed both teams throughout the game, threw trash on the field (although no yellow golf balls were mentioned) and set fire to the stadium. Mexico won 31 to 6.
For many reasons, the SFL’s prospects evaporated. Efforts to form that league had to be about the time of the Mexico City/Howard game. I just have to wonder if that supersonic, glittering gold team was the assembled fastest guys in the whole country of Mexico, recruited for a prospective professional league. Maybe one day Mexican running backs become as common as Australian kickers.
Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.