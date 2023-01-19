column2

How ‘bout them Dawgs! Surely you watched the college football championship game last week. If you know the origin of the term “boat race” to describe such an event, please tell me. I’ve heard one origin story, but it sounds like something somebody just made up.

As usually happens these days, the game reminded me of something from long ago. Once upon a time, my father took me to Birmingham for a football game between Howard College and Mexico City. We sat with a former Howard lineman who said players at small schools like Howard were just as big and just as smart as those at major schools like Alabama. They just weren’t as fast. More ominous foreshadowing of the darkest shade there never was.

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.

