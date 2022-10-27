column2

The world is on the move. In the non-living world, tectonic plate movements cause continental drift, sinking of seas, rising of mountain ranges, and other profound revisions of the planet’s face so slowly we humans can barely detect it. But the living world is another matter. Mother Nature is lifting her skirts, putting foot to the road, and skedaddling before our very eyes.

The annual migration of animals on the Serengeti and of reindeer in the North Country is one of the great awe-inspiring events of the world. The migration we all see, that of birds with the seasons, is visible every year, everywhere.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.