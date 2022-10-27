The world is on the move. In the non-living world, tectonic plate movements cause continental drift, sinking of seas, rising of mountain ranges, and other profound revisions of the planet’s face so slowly we humans can barely detect it. But the living world is another matter. Mother Nature is lifting her skirts, putting foot to the road, and skedaddling before our very eyes.
The annual migration of animals on the Serengeti and of reindeer in the North Country is one of the great awe-inspiring events of the world. The migration we all see, that of birds with the seasons, is visible every year, everywhere.
We’ve eliminated some, such as the passenger pigeon. Now we are bidding fair to eliminate the rest of them, as the 30% reduction we’ve made in recent decades shows.
But for now, at least, we still think of birds when migration is mentioned.
Most of us haven’t noticed the movement of less spectacularly obvious species. Of terrestrial species noted to have moved, they’re making about 12 miles a decade. The more mobile marine species are leaving them behind at 46 miles per decade. In reviews involving studies of more than 4,000 species, of those that moved, 90% are moving north (south in the southern hemisphere). The leader toward the Pole, I’m sure New England fishermen will show you fuel bills to prove, are Atlantic codfish at 124 miles per decade.
It’s not just toward the north that you can get away from the heat; it’s also up. In general, 400 feet up is about the same as 100 miles toward the pole. In 2009, Tibetans began suffering from an unknown, itching, bumpy rash never before seen in their country. Lasting for days, constantly recurring in different places but only in exposed areas, can you guess what it was? You surely got it. And have it. Welcome to our world, Tibetans! Try spray repellant and sleeping in rooms with window screens.
Only in the imaginary land of the Hobbits do Ents actually pull up their roots and plod off. But sedentary species can have individuals live out their lives without replacement in the south and have most of the new individuals survive in the north. Populations then move as a mass by slightly shifting their locations every year.
A coral reef is a massive deposit of calcareous rock deposited by the thousands of tiny Hydra-like individual coral animals, living as a colony, each secreting a stony protective home for itself that merges with the homes of its neighbors. Coral reefs off Japan are creeping toward the North Pole at about 9 miles a decade.
Now that I think about it, out west, I’ve seen aspen groves move myself. Looking across the valley, where the stream that will be the mighty Colorado is little more than the size of Reedy Creek, the aspen groves are higher on the slopes of the south side than they were 40 years ago. As you know, an aspen grove is a single big organism, one plant, an underground network of roots with sprouts up to the sunlight that are the trees. It moves — a creepy enough thought with Halloween so near upon us — by sending up new, young sprouts on the uphill side as the old trees die without replacement on the downhill side.
Imagine the aspen clone wending slowly up the hillside, grumbling in irritation at the foolishness of man, whose climate-changing meddlings have forced the clone to shift from its settled ancestral home of centuries.
Maybe muttering I was here for centuries before you and I’ll be here still after you are gone, teeming human pests.
All the clones must have really resented us as they stared with true horror upon the huge fires ravaging the mountains north of the river year before last. Grateful for the natural firebreak of the river they were, but aware that kind of fire, with an evil wind, can jump rivers and miles in an instant.
Seeing their near or distant relatives on the mountain slopes for miles to the north apparently consumed by fire but then next year spring up from the living roots, clothed in new green, surrounded by the blue spikes of lupin and the pink carpets of fireweed, has not improved the surly mood of the south bank groves, trod by cattle, hacked by axes, poisoned by pollution.
Don’t think about that sullen subterranean giant, waving its silver aboveground trunks as if it is our best friend. Don’t dream about being stalked by an underground giant, roots reaching up from the soil, silver branches battering your head as it lets you know what it thinks of climate change.
Pleasant dreams and Happy Halloween everybody!
Arthur Garrett is a former ecologist and educator, retired geneticist and pediatrician. Email him at doctorg23@yahoo.com.