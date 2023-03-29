OPED-JARVIS-COLUMN-DMT

Florida legislators don’t want teachers to talk with kids about racism or being gay. Soon we might be able to add puberty to the list of verboten subjects. The state is considering a bill that would ban elementary school teachers from talking about puberty and menstruation with students, many of whom would already be experiencing those changes firsthand. It’s hard to believe this is America in 2023.

As the mom of a tween girl, I’m constantly amazed by the wealth of resources about periods and puberty on the market these days. While my generation had dog-eared copies of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” my daughter and her peers are lucky enough to have an entire shelf full of body-positive books.

