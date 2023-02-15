During the Civil War, one of the last things you wanted if you were a farmer was for an army to camp anywhere near your place.
Regardless of friends or foe, an army has to eat, and sometimes there would be very little on the menu. Rogersville’s Carrick Heiskell noted such a time for the men of our local regiment, the 19th Tennessee, after the Battle of Mill Springs in Kentucky.
“On Wednesday night we had a supply of corn meal, but no cooking utensils and no salt, nothing but meal and fire and water. We made dough, and plastering this on a board, stood it before the fire and thus cooked it. The next night flour rations were issued. This we made into dough and rolled into long strings a little larger than a lead pencil; these were wrapped around ram-rods and these stuck in the ground near enough to the fire to soon cook. And this was all we had to eat that day,” Heiskell wrote.
In an effort to keep the soldiers fed, armies would send out foraging and hunting parties to round up what food was available. It was possible for a land to be laid completely bare of game animals in short order by hunters, and woe to the farmer if foragers showed up at the door.
Sometimes there would be payment and sometimes the farmers would be given IOUs. But many times foragers would simply march in and take what they needed, as 11-year old Josephine Evans of Blountville learned in September 1863, when the Union army camped on her father’s farm.
“The Federals camped on the farm for a few days and lived off our farm products” Evans later wrote. “When the army departed we had nothing left to eat except some apples. Also when leaving they collected all the fence rails and burned them in order to convey the impression to the Confederates that they were still in camp.”
Confederates were no different than the Federals when they were hungry, and would forage for food even when ordered not to do so, as Heiskell noted when writing about the aftermath of the Battle of Nashville.
“Orders were strict against foraging,” Heiskell wrote. “William Phipps and James Havely fell in with a vicious turkey gobbler, which after a great strategy they captured it. In doing so, one of them dropped a note-book with his name in it. They came to me in great trouble, fearing the book would be found and they be punished. But the book was never found. When we reached camp that night the gobbler was anchored so that he could do no harm, and as we halted several days the boys stuffed that turkey with dough and corn — putting these down his throat with a stick. And when they killed and cooked him, I was invited to help eat him. It was the fattest fowl I ever ate.”
As the war progressed, armies on both sides marching across the South left the land bare. To make matters even worse, the Confederacy instituted a military draft which took many able bodies away from the farms and put them in uniform.
Ten percent of the total population of Sullivan County went into the Confederate infantry. Others went into the Confederate cavalry or artillery, and then there are those who joined the Union army. There were very few able bodies left here to grow food.
But there were still times when the foraging was good and the soldiers had food. On these occasions some would remember the civilians who were suffering just as much, as William Worsham of the 19th Tennessee wrote.
“Late one evening, about dark, before we reached the river, our command halted for the night,” Worsham said. “Two of the boys and myself went further on, about half a mile, seeking shelter, for it was bitter cold. We had plenty of raw bacon and crackers and were not hunting anything to eat, only shelter.
“We came to a house where were only four persons, A mother and three children, the youngest perhaps four years old. We asked for shelter for the night, and she granted our request. We found her cooking lye hominy, the only thing, and all she had in the way of provisions.
“The night was dark and gloomy, and the bright light from the old fire-place looked cheerful to us, but it reveals a sorrowful expression on the care-worn face of the mother, as she prepared the last morsel of food for herself and children, not knowing from whence the next would come. The hominy, when done, was put upon the table and she invited us to partake with them.
“We were not hungry and did not partake, nor could we, had we been. When they were ready to eat, we all three emptied our haversacks on the table. Soon we lay down upon the floor and slept, more soundly and comfortably than for many a night gone by. The next morning we felt amply repaid for the rations we gave them in comfortable refreshing rest we had, and bidding the adieu, we fell in with our command.”
In the end, Gen. U.S. Grant knew when he ordered Gen. Philip Sheridan to raid through the Shenandoah Valley and leave it so bare that a crow would have to carry its own provender to make it across, and Gen. William T. Sherman knew when he ordered his men to forage liberally through Georgia, that the war would be won with bread and not bullets.
When Gen. Robert E. Lee finally surrendered, one of the things Grant offered in a gesture of reconciliation was to allow the men to take home their horses and mules to carry out the spring planting. In addition, Grant gave Lee a supply of rations for his men, many of whom had not eaten in days.
Gen. Lee said “it would have a very happy effect among the men.”
East Tennesseans were not spared from the suffering as famine gripped the region as the war came to an end.
The Provost-Marshal General of Knoxville said in a letter about East Tennessee, “He was sorry to tell of the present condition of the people of Tennessee. Once they were well off, and, though not rich, had enough to make them happy and comfortable; but the desolating hand of war had brought blight and ruin into every house. When the South seceded, they refused, and stood true to the Union. When a conscription was ordered for the rebel ranks, their young men went into Kentucky, there joined the Union ranks, and there they are now, fighting beneath the flag of the Union.”
The people of East Tennessee, said he, have gone through fire, prison and famine; the richest and the poorest are now equal and are now receiving supplies from the commissariat; they believed their claim upon the North to be a just one, and they asked for bread until they could raise bread for themselves. He thought there would be no difficulty in sending supplies to Nashville or Knoxville.
In response to East Tennessee’s loyalty to the Union, several Northern states came together to provide relief for our local citizens. A committee from Massachusetts led by Edward Everett, who spoke at Gettysburg before President Abraham Lincoln, raised $75,000 on its own to aid our region. That would be about $1,365,630 today.