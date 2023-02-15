Union soldiers foraging

This print shows three Army of the Potomac soldiers taking a cow or bull as a man protests.

 Homer Winslow/Library of Congress

During the Civil War, one of the last things you wanted if you were a farmer was for an army to camp anywhere near your place.

Regardless of friends or foe, an army has to eat, and sometimes there would be very little on the menu. Rogersville’s Carrick Heiskell noted such a time for the men of our local regiment, the 19th Tennessee, after the Battle of Mill Springs in Kentucky.

