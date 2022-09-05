Labor Day is a three-day paid holiday from the daily grind for most of us, but not all of us. For most of us to really enjoy the holidays from our jobs and still keep up with news, attend sporting events in person or watch them on TV, and buy picnic supplies at the last minute, some of us must labor at our jobs during Labor Day.
No one should have to be reminded that Labor Day was not instituted to give us one last blast before the unofficial end of summer. The first Labor Day parade in the U.S. was a protest march — one that went on to inspire the annual tradition. On Sept. 5, 1882, 10,000 workers in New York City left their jobs and marched through the city.
Labor Day became a federal holiday by an act of Congress (signed into law by President Grover Cleveland) in 1894 to those men, women and children who earned their meager daily bread with calloused hands, sore backs and the sweat of their brows whether outdoors in all the varied seasonal elements, in noisy mills and factories, underground in dank, dangerous coal mines, and in lint-filled garment-making sweat shops. They worked 10 to 12 hours a day, six to seven days a week, most often in unsafe and unsanitary conditions and with few, if any, breaks for a mere pittance with no employer benefits and no government protections if they were injured or killed on the job.
Labor Day originated during the “Gilded Age” when the few extremely wealthy owned most all those miserable places and paid all those miserable wages, and actually believed that poverty was caused by individual moral failure.
It took many years for working men and women to obtain the benefits we take for granted. The eight-hour workday was first proposed to Congress in 1866, but it took 75 years to become law in 1940.
To this day our country is the only developed nation not to have federal laws mandating paid sick, family, maternity and paternity leaves. Some states have laws requiring these, but most do not. Some companies have these, but most do not. This means that you and your family’s well-being depends on where you live and who you work for.
When Labor Day became a national holiday, income inequality was dramatic. A few were very wealthy, while the vast majority of working people scraped by. This has not changed much. According to the latest statistics available, in 1965, a typical corporate CEO earned about 20 times that earned by a typical worker. In 2018, the ratio was 278:1. Between 1978 and 2018, CEO compensation increased by more than 900% while worker compensation increased by just 11.9%. In 2021, the top 10% of Americans held nearly 70% of U.S. wealth, while the bottom 50% (roughly 63 million families) owned only about 2.5% of wealth.
Despite the many obstacles placed in their path both in the past and the present, it has been the laboring men and women who did and still do produce the goods and services that made and continue to make the United States the most economically productive and wealthiest nation on Earth.
Hopefully one Labor Day, sooner rather than later, they will enjoy the benefits most workers around the world do and will also get their fair share of the wealth they create.