column2

I had the pleasure of traveling through Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland this month. I thought I’d share some impressions.

Whether it is a chair or building, Scandinavian design has a distinctive quality: flowing, unembellished lines, simple functionality, and distinctive use of colors. Even common things are simply pretty.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.