I had the pleasure of traveling through Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland this month. I thought I’d share some impressions.
Whether it is a chair or building, Scandinavian design has a distinctive quality: flowing, unembellished lines, simple functionality, and distinctive use of colors. Even common things are simply pretty.
Scandinavia is clean. Graffiti and trash are rare. People swim, boat and fish in the clean ocean waters all around them. Public restrooms are kept amazingly clean, not just by janitors, but people take care and clean up after themselves.
These are small countries that experience a northern climate. Their major cities are similar in latitude to Anchorage, with countryside that extends well north of the arctic circle. Populations of each country range from 5 million to 10 million people, similar to Tennessee’s 7 million.
Gross Domestic Product per person is a bit lower than the U.S. America generates $65,000 per year per person, whereas Scandinavian countries generate $50,000 to $60,000 per year, except Norway (which has oil) is at $65,000 per year.
Taxes are higher than in the U.S. About 43% of GDP is taxed vs. 27% in America. Scandinavian countries’ debt, as a percent of GDP, is small compared to ours because they have the discipline to collect enough taxes to pay their bills.
Scandinavian residents have access to medical care. Each country has a slightly different system, but for example, if a Finn is admitted to a hospital, their maximum total charge is $40 per day. Finland also has a series of hospitals dedicated to neonatal and infant care. Every pregnant woman and infant receives free, complete care, from conception through the first two years of life. Not surprisingly, infant and maternal mortality is less than half that of the U.S. That is a “pro life” program worth supporting!
My son lived in Denmark as an exchange student and visited the ER after a skiing accident. They checked him out (no broken bones), provided crutches and instructions on treating bruises. His bill: zero.
In three weeks of walking through numerous cities, I saw only three people who appeared to be homeless. They chose homelessness. Any homeless person can go to the social welfare agency, which would provide a modest apartment and mental health care. If children are involved, there are allowances provided for school supplies, clothes, and even sports activities.
College is affordable for good students. If a Swedish citizen is accepted by a Swedish university, tuition is free, and the state will loan money for room, board and an allowance. After graduation, a special income tax of 3.8% is levied until the loan is paid off.
Public transportation is awesome. When you arrive at an airport, you can take a train into the downtown central train station, where you’ll find taxi, bus and light rail connections.
People living in large cities do not need a car; those living in suburbs typically own just one. With gasoline at $8 per gallon, public transportation is quite popular.
The fellow I work with in Sweden lives in a Stockholm suburb. In good weather, he rides a bicycle to work. His perception of “good weather” is interesting — his “winter bike” has studded, wide snow tires. When it rains, he takes the train. Year-round walking and bicycle riding helps keep people fit.
Voting is encouraged. Anyone who has lived in a city for three years can vote in local elections. Citizenship is required to vote in national elections.
Because of infrastructure, a multilingual educated population, law abidance, and an abundance of recreational opportunities, Stockholm (Sweden) and Oslø (Norway) are highly rated cities for startup companies.
Some American politicians refer to Sweden and Norway as though they are examples of government gone bad. They would have us believe the Scandinavian approach leads to irresponsible government spending, debt, inefficiency and loss of personal freedom. In fact, the opposite is true.
Because Scandinavians have made different choices than we have, they have access to affordable medical care, homelessness and poverty is rare, and college is a viable option for every good student who wants it. These nations manage their finances better than the U.S. does. Yes, people live in smaller homes than is typical for the U.S., and perhaps they live less flamboyantly, but not less well.