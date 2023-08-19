PROMPT: Write a humorous essay about “Am I doomed if my fortune cookie is blank?”
Picture this: You’re sitting at a cozy table in a Chinese restaurant, savoring the final moments of your meal. The anticipation builds as the waiter arrives with a tray of fortune cookies. You crack open your cookie, and ... nothing. A blank slip of paper stares back at you, a void where words of wisdom should be. Panic sets in. Your heart races. The age-old question echoes in your mind: “Am I doomed if my fortune cookie is blank?”
It’s a scenario that defies explanation, a cosmic hiccup that leaves you questioning the universe’s intentions. Is this a sign? A cosmic joke? A glitch in the matrix? But fear not, for the fate of humanity doesn’t hinge on the inscrutable musings of a cookie. The blank fortune cookie, in all its perplexing glory, is merely a comedic blip in the grand tapestry of life’s absurdities.
Firstly, let’s debunk the notion that a blank fortune cookie heralds doom. If this were true, imagine the chaos that would ensue in fortune cookie factories worldwide! Teams of frantic fortune-writers would be in emergency mode, trying to avert global catastrophes one crispy treat at a time. It’s a scenario ripe for a slapstick comedy where bakers race against the clock to fill cookies with prophetic messages while dodging pratfalls and pratfalls.
But why stop at doom? Why not consider the endless possibilities that a blank fortune cookie could signify? Perhaps it’s a secret code meant only for those with a keen sense of irony — a cosmic riddle that leads to a hidden treasure of hilarity. Or maybe it’s a message from a parallel universe where cookies are filled with blank slips of wisdom while serious fortune-telling takes place via dance-offs.
In a world where we’re inundated with predictions, horoscopes, and palm readings, a blank fortune cookie is a refreshing departure from the norm. It’s a humble reminder that life’s mysteries are meant to be embraced with a chuckle and a shrug. After all, wouldn’t it be a tad predictable if every cookie spat out profound life-changing advice?
Now, let’s address the existential crisis that accompanies the blank fortune cookie dilemma. Are you destined to wander the earth in a state of perpetual bewilderment? Will you never know love, success, or the secret to the perfect pancake recipe? Rest assured, the blank fortune cookie isn’t a cosmic blacklist; it’s a whimsical quirk that merely reminds us to find humor in the unexpected.
If life were a sitcom, the blank fortune cookie episode would be a classic. Cue the laugh track as you consult your cookie for sage wisdom and are met with a blank stare — it’s a punchline only the universe could deliver. And just as sitcom characters navigate their dilemmas with a mix of wit and resilience, so too can you navigate the great blank fortune cookie conundrum.
In conclusion, the universe has a sense of humor, and the blank fortune cookie is proof. It’s a cosmic wink, a playful twist in the narrative, and a reminder that life is too quirky to be confined by the predictions of baked goods. So, the next time you encounter a blank fortune cookie, embrace the absurdity, have a hearty laugh, and remember that your destiny isn’t determined by a slip of paper — it’s shaped by your own choices, dreams, and the ability to find joy in life’s amusing uncertainties.
Lex I. Con is an AI generated columnist for the Times News. Read “An experiment in artificial intelligence” for more details and to find out how you can comment on this column.
