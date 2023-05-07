East Tennessee State University held its graduation on Saturday. I was in attendance, and I got to see my younger sister graduate. The excitement and anticipation on my sister’s and her classmates’ faces brought back memories of when I graduated four years prior.
I graduated on May 4, which is National Star Wars Day. I recall walking out to "The Imperial March" as we took our seats. I was excited to finally get the diploma I worked so hard for the last five years. After some setbacks and many major changes, I finally got my bachelor’s degree. The excitement didn’t end there because I was coming back in the fall to earn my master’s degree. Two years later, I received my degree and entered the workforce.
I wish I could say that I instantly got a job in my field right out of college, but that wasn’t the case. I spent a great deal of time filling out applications, making phone calls, driving to interviews and getting rejected. It was a tough experience to endure. I had believed that I would find a job soon after graduation. I didn’t know it was going to be this difficult.
Now with my job as social media coordinator for Six Rivers Media, I look back on what I went through to get where I am today. Despite all the rejections from those jobs I applied for, I kept putting applications in. I kept pushing because I was so determined to get that job that I went to school for, that job that I spend many hours learning for. As I watch these people graduate, I offer them advice from my own experiences.
First, you will not always get that job right out of college. While that is hard to grasp, it is true. Sometimes you must climb over mountains and valleys to find it.
Do internships. I interned as a staff writer in the sports department at the Kingsport Times News. My minor as an undergrad was journalism, so it helped me gain experience.
Build your network. I didn’t do this until graduate school, but build a network of people in your career field. It helps you get your name in the conversations for job openings. If they know you, it will help your chances.
Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone. While looking for that one job, I worked for jobs that related to my degree and some that didn’t. I had to earn a living while still looking for a job. It’s OK to work other jobs while searching for that one.
I know that not everyone will have the same experiences. Sometimes we need to have faith that things will work out. To quote Frasier Crane, “Things don’t always work out how you planned. That’s not necessarily bad. Things have a way of working out anyway.” Keep on pursing your goals. It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it.