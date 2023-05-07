East Tennessee State University held its graduation on Saturday. I was in attendance, and I got to see my younger sister graduate. The excitement and anticipation on my sister’s and her classmates’ faces brought back memories of when I graduated four years prior.

I graduated on May 4, which is National Star Wars Day. I recall walking out to "The Imperial March" as we took our seats. I was excited to finally get the diploma I worked so hard for the last five years. After some setbacks and many major changes, I finally got my bachelor’s degree. The excitement didn’t end there because I was coming back in the fall to earn my master’s degree. Two years later, I received my degree and entered the workforce.

