As the end of October draws near, it’s time to look ahead to history happenings taking place in November. And one of the bigger events will be taking place at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City.

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video