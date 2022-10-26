As the end of October draws near, it’s time to look ahead to history happenings taking place in November. And one of the bigger events will be taking place at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
A Walk in Their Boots will be hosting its 11th annual All-Era Military Timeline. This tribute to the American soldier takes place on Nov. 5-6 at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, which will include a period church service. The event is free to attend. On Friday, Nov. 4, there will be an education day for local school kids to come out to the site and talk one on one with some of these reenactors about their portrayed eras and the equipment.
This event is a multi-era reenactment of the American military. There will be reenactors representing the development of the American military from the American Revolution/frontier to the modern-day Army. These reenactors will be representing every time period of the military’s history to help educate the public on the significant developments of the wars that were fought and the development of the equipment that helped win these wars.
The event will have three reenacted battles from three different time periods, World War I, World War II and Vietnam. These battles will take place throughout the day in chronological order. Also, there will be two keynote speakers for the program from ETSU’s History Department. Each of these speakers will be discussing topics of the American military and how these fighting men helped shape the world we live in today.
Exchange Place Living History Farm
Exchange Place Living History Farm, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport, will offer three wreath-making workshops this year. Workshops are on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn basic wreath-making techniques and how to embellish with natural accents as they create a unique evergreen wreath to take home.
The cost is $35 and includes all materials and light refreshments. Registration is limited. For information or to register, call (423) 288-6071 or email jemmoor@gmail.com. Proceeds from the workshops support Exchange Place’s restoration efforts.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
There will be a tomahawk throwing workshop on Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. in Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton.
Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Ranger Jason Davis for a hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American Frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children younger than 12 may participate, and parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Remember to dress appropriately for the weather and bring your own water. All other supplies will be provided. Please don’t bring your own tomahawk. Meet inside Fort Watauga, subject to cancellation due to significantly inclement weather.
To register for this event, go to https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/tomahawk-throwing-workshop-11-09-22
On Nov. 12-13, the Colonial Harvest Celebration will take place. Join the festivities at Fort Watauga as the Washington County Militia gather to celebrate recent victories in the War for Independence and give thanks for a bountiful harvest. Enjoy demonstrations of 18th century life and living history presentations. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The Fall Fibers Fair at Sycamore Shoals will take place at the same times and days as the Colonial Harvest Celebration. Spend the day visiting the region’s finest fiber producers and artists. The day will include workshops, vendors with handmade items for sale, raw fibers and demonstrations of spinning, weaving and more.
On. Nov. 27, there will be Fellowship English County Dancing at the park’s Visitor Center from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from the early 19th century. There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. The event is sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.