All presidents, beginning with Washington, occasionally intentionally and unintentionally lied to the public. But no past president ever came close to lying to the public, to us, so blatantly, so often and so consistently as Donald Trump. He does it to inflate his wealth and his golf scores, blame others for his failures, and rewrite his personal and our national history to aggrandize himself.

It appears that lying has been essential to his sense of himself at least ever since he began publicly lying as early as a high school student when he lied that a newspaper ran the headline “Trump Homers to Win the Game.” It was later proven his high school never played the other school he named and his teammates say he merely hit a blooper over third base in a totally different game.

Steve Wintermute is a journalist and history student. Contact him at stevewintermute1@gmail.com.