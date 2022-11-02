All presidents, beginning with Washington, occasionally intentionally and unintentionally lied to the public. But no past president ever came close to lying to the public, to us, so blatantly, so often and so consistently as Donald Trump. He does it to inflate his wealth and his golf scores, blame others for his failures, and rewrite his personal and our national history to aggrandize himself.
It appears that lying has been essential to his sense of himself at least ever since he began publicly lying as early as a high school student when he lied that a newspaper ran the headline “Trump Homers to Win the Game.” It was later proven his high school never played the other school he named and his teammates say he merely hit a blooper over third base in a totally different game.
When Trump lies, he usually lies large. The lie he is best known for, so far, is that he won the 2020 election. This Big Lie is that he lost by more than 7 million in the popular vote and by 306-232 in the Electoral College only because the election was rigged for the express purpose of stealing it from him. He continually repeats his Big Lie to support his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
He and his allies repeatedly and falsely claim massive vote fraud that affected only him (but apparently no other Republicans on the ticket), and therefore he is the true winner of the election. He repeats and repeats and repeats his Big Lie. This repetition has worked so well that 70% of self-identified Republicans continue to believe President Biden was not elected legitimately.
It does not matter to Big Lie believers that neither Trump, nor any of his acolytes, nor any one supporter, has ever produced even a scintilla of factual evidence of any election fraud in sufficient quantities, let alone massive, to alter the 2020 presidential election results. Trump and his multitude of lawyers have lost all of their 60-plus voter fraud court cases, including by judges Trump appointed, and including the Supreme Court.
And every contested state has, after several hand recounts and so-called “audits” by firms chosen by Republican state legislatures, verified that the states’ original vote totals were, in fact, correct. No widespread fraud has been proven in any state that uses either vote-by-mail, no- excuse absentee voting, or early voting. The consensus conclusion is that the 2020 election has been examined and studied as none other in U.S. history, and after nearly two years of recounts, ballot reviews, expert examinations and court cases, it was run more smoothly and counted more reliably than ever.
Backing up that conclusion is the latest suit from the famously litigious Trump. He sued CNN last month alleging defamation and is seeking $475 million in punitive damages. Knowing that their client’s fraud allegations are not true and that his Big Lie is a lie, his lawyers are not willing to risk being potentially censored or even disbarred by citing in their court submissions Trump’s unproven vote fraud allegations as fact. Instead they state that Trump “subjectively believes” that. His own attorneys are, in essence, telling courts that they do not believe Trump’s Big Lie and neither should the courts nor anyone else.
None of this will likely change anyone’s mind about Trump, especially the MAGA world. Its standard response when asked for proof that Trump actually won is “the 2020 election was stolen. You know it and I know it.” This, of course, is opinion, not proof because they have none because there is none.
Know which candidates support Trump’s Big Lie when you go to the polls before or on Nov. 8, and vote, which is still an American right — at least for now.