Recently, I notified Mr. Alan Levine, Ballad Health chairman and CEO, whom I respect and consider a personal friend, of my decision to step down as president of Cardiovascular Associates and system chair for clinical research at Ballad Health and retire from my clinical practice in Kingsport. This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life and has been made after much prayer, many tears and family consultations. I love this region and its people.
It has been a true honor and privilege to serve in this region for over 24 years. The collaborative effort of many people has resulted in Ballad Health, Holston Valley Medical Center and Cardiovascular Associates being well-recognized and respected nationally in many areas of cardiovascular care. The focus has always been (and always will be) on delivering excellent care with kindness — one patient at a time. I am honored to have been a part of this effort, and I am grateful to my teammates. I have worked closely here with world-class clinical research, cardiac cath lab and peripheral vascular teams, all of whom are truly outstanding and are like family to me. I respect and love them deeply.
I’ve been proud to be a member of Cardiovascular Associates, founded with Christian principles almost 50 years ago with a service-oriented model by Dr. Harry Turner. My partners have been my extended family, and the focus of our group has been to allow each member — including me — to thrive in their area of expertise and to contribute to the health care of the region with true excellence. The health care system itself has been a partner in these efforts and the larger medical community contributes to all these successes, too. Patients in this region are appreciative and oftentimes volunteer to participate in clinical trials simply to help others. It has been a blessing beyond words to share the lives and stories of our patients and their families — praying together, smiling together with successful outcomes and crying together with losses. I could not have chosen a better place to practice medicine or call home all these years.
I am now transitioning to the next stage of my career as the system vascular chief at Ohio Health in Columbus, Ohio. This position is focused on interdisciplinary leadership, teaching and mentorship — an opportunity for “gray-mustached” support to younger colleagues. This will also allow me to expand the influence of my passion for clinical research while transitioning to a potentially improved work-life balance at this stage of my career while still contributing to greater work.
Importantly, I am not leaving because of Ballad Health, as some have inaccurately represented on social media. Rather, I am transitioning to an ideal opportunity for this point in my career.
I want to thank Alan Levine and Ballad Health for supporting my efforts and for supporting Cardiovascular Associates all these years. Alan designed the role of system chair of clinical research of Ballad Health specifically for me and has always encouraged my work. He encouraged me to remain in Kingsport, but he also graciously accepted my decision to move on. It is my fervent hope that our region will continue to support Cardiovascular Associates, Ballad Health and its mission to honor those they serve by delivering the best possible care. Cardiovascular care in this region is in good hands!
It has been an honor, privilege and pleasure to live and work in this region. I could not have chosen a better community or workplace! I truly love the people I’ve worked with and the patients we’ve served. I will always consider Kingsport home and may come back to work or retire here someday. It has been a wonderful place to raise a family.
Thank you for your support now and throughout the years. I will cherish memories of a wonderful career and years shared with beautiful, special people. Thank you Kingsport and the Tri-Cities, and God bless! My family and I will always love you!
Chris Metzger, M.D., is president of Cardiovascular Associates and system chair for clinical research at Ballad Health.
