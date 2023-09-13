Recently, I notified Mr. Alan Levine, Ballad Health chairman and CEO, whom I respect and consider a personal friend, of my decision to step down as president of Cardiovascular Associates and system chair for clinical research at Ballad Health and retire from my clinical practice in Kingsport. This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life and has been made after much prayer, many tears and family consultations. I love this region and its people.

It has been a true honor and privilege to serve in this region for over 24 years. The collaborative effort of many people has resulted in Ballad Health, Holston Valley Medical Center and Cardiovascular Associates being well-recognized and respected nationally in many areas of cardiovascular care. The focus has always been (and always will be) on delivering excellent care with kindness — one patient at a time. I am honored to have been a part of this effort, and I am grateful to my teammates. I have worked closely here with world-class clinical research, cardiac cath lab and peripheral vascular teams, all of whom are truly outstanding and are like family to me. I respect and love them deeply.

Chris Metzger, M.D., is president of Cardiovascular Associates and system chair for clinical research at Ballad Health.

