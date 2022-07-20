During the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) convention in Chantilly, Virginia, one of the topics of discussion on the bus for the tours or around the dinner table was that the 250th anniversary of our nations’ independence is only a short time away. In fact, the Boston Massacre took place on March 5, 1770, so that anniversary has already past.
The American Revolutionary War started with the Battles of Lexington and Concord, which took place on April 19, 1775, the 250th anniversary of which is less than three years away and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, is less than four years away in 2026.
With our connection to the Overmountain Men and the Battle of Kings Mountain, it will be interesting to see what our region’s historical sites such as Rocky Mount, Martin’s Station, Wilderness Trail Block house and Sycamore Shoals will be doing to celebrate. And with Fun Fest taking place in July, it will be interesting to see if Kingsport comes up with any special events in 2026.
ABT is already working towards the semiquincentennial, (and I thought saying sesquicentennial during the 150th anniversary of the Civil War was bad). In April of this year the Trust announced a campaign to preserve 2,500 acres of Revolutionary War battlefields for the anniversary. The goal was announced at Minute Man National Historic Park in Massachusetts, where the first armed conflict of the American Revolution took place. Joining the Trust in announcing this goal were representatives of the National Park Service, Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution.
“In protecting and interpreting Revolutionary War battlefields, we ensure the current and future generations of Americans retain tangible links to our nation’s founding era,” said Trust President David Duncan. “The preservation of these historic landscapes will ensure a lasting legacy of this milestone anniversary that we can pass on to our children and grandchildren.”
“In preserving the landscapes of the Revolution, the Trust is ensuring that the memory of our patriot ancestors lives on in tangible way,” said Paula Pratt Renkas, Massachusetts DAR State Regent. “This work honors not just generals and statesmen, but the farmers who left their harvests in the fields and the tradesmen who left their workshops, people not so dissimilar from us who answered the call and forged our nation.”
But that if far from the only project. The ABT along with the Daughters of the American Revolution have created a new digital exhibition which examines the lives of men and women who witnessed the dawn of a new nation, and brings to life diverse viewpoints and experiences, touching on the fates of Patriots and Loyalists, men and women, Black and Native populations and even international allies. Rather than focusing only on generals and famous statesmen, it introduces audiences to drummer boys, military mapmakers and other ordinary people who were impacted by global events.
Another on-going project to preserve the history of the American Revolution is the Liberty Trail in South Carolina.
More than 200 battles and skirmishes occurred in South Carolina during the Revolution, from the Lowcountry to the Midlands and Upstate. The trail is a project of the ABT, South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust and local governments at four significant Revolutionary War sites across South Carolina: Fort Fair Lawn, Camden, Waxhaws and Hanging Rock. These sites, along with Eutaw Springs, are the battlefield parks in the first phase of The Liberty Trail. The trail combines land preservation, cutting edge digital interpretation and traditional on-site tourism infrastructure to create a narrative of the Revolutionary War in South Carolina.
“Through The Liberty Trail, we are working to preserve and interpret the most significant Revolutionary War sites in South Carolina,” said Doug Bostick, executive director, South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. “This work would not be possible without close coordination with and support of local and state governments, nonprofits and Friends groups that allow us access and help us maintain these sites.”