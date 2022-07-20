During the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) convention in Chantilly, Virginia, one of the topics of discussion on the bus for the tours or around the dinner table was that the 250th anniversary of our nations’ independence is only a short time away. In fact, the Boston Massacre took place on March 5, 1770, so that anniversary has already past.

The American Revolutionary War started with the Battles of Lexington and Concord, which took place on April 19, 1775, the 250th anniversary of which is less than three years away and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, is less than four years away in 2026.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video