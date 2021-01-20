“You’re all right, you’ll get through this.”

In last week’s column about my history with auto maintenance, I mentioned that I bought my first car, a 1969 Chevrolet Impala Custom, from my Uncle Bob Tom. Sadly, Uncle Bob never got the chance to read that column, as he passed away shortly after I wrote it.
Bob was still in high school when my mom died and my dad and I moved in with my grandparents (Bob’s parents). I remember him as a car guy who was big into Chevy Camaros and drag racing.
He raced at drag strips across the South and was pretty good in his class, once coming close to a record and another time winning this massive 6-foot trophy that he always joked that he would be buried with.
He also liked rally racing — driving over a closed course with lots of twists and turns in the shortest time. I remember him racing on a course set up on some of the parking lots at ETSU. It was this type of racing that got him into buying and working on Porsche 914s.
The 914 was a mid-engine sports car that was a collaboration between Porsche and Volkswagen. You might say it was a poor man’s Porsche. I don’t quite remember, but I think he was looking to buy another one when he sold me his ’69 Chevy Impala my sophomore year in high school.
It was a great car. That is until my junior year in high school. I had been running around with some friends when the engine started running rough, so I decided it was time to head for home.
I dropped a friend off at his house and was heading for home when the problem got worse. The engine was running so badly that if I lifted my foot off the gas it would sputter and threaten to stall. The engine died when I stopped at an intersection.
I was driving on Cherokee Road approaching a notorious s-curve near Union Church of Christ that has claimed more that its fair share of drivers through the years. As I entered the turn, I lifted my foot from the gas and applied the brake to slow for the curve. When I did this, the engine died, taking the power steering with it. I failed to make the turn and the car ended up in the ditch.
After gathering my senses, I got on the CB radio (yes, this was the ’70s) to get in touch with my dad and some other folks, and we got the car out of the ditch and made it home. My dad said the car would cost far more to fix than it was worth, which was disappointing to me.
The car was sold to a man who owned a garage, and the hunt was on for a new (used) car for me. It wasn’t long before Uncle Bob Tom showed up with a 1970 Dodge Dart that was, shall we say, a bit elevated at the rear end and had something more than a factory engine.
We took the car out for a test drive. At one point on our drive in the country, we came to an intersection. As I turned, I gave the car a little more gas than I should and the rear end started to come around and I found myself heading toward another ditch. This time I was able to recover and avoid wrecking, but I pulled over a short distance down the road and took a deep breath.
While we were stopped, Uncle Bob Tom patted me on the shoulder and said, “You’re all right, you’ll get through this.”
With that shot of encouragement, we turned around and I drove around some more, getting back on the horse so to speak, coming back through that same intersection again. This time I had no problems at all.
Eventually, my dad bought himself a new car and gave me his ’74 Ford LTD, which I drove for several years.
At a time in my life when my confidence had been shattered and I had doubts, Uncle Bob Tom’s simple reassurance got me back on track.
I think we could all benefit from Uncle Bob Tom’s reassuring words right now.
“You’re all right, you’ll get through this.”