As the year progressed, you guided coverage with story tips, constructive feedback and on-the-record accounts that gave our reporting strength and credibility. You pointed news team members toward the unexplored, under-served and unfamiliar across both state lines.
Local news reporters yoked their names to more than 2,000 bylines in 2021. Some of their highlights:
The Times News brought you sweeping coverage of the Summer Wells saga and continuing in-depth reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effects in the Appalachian Highlands.
In August, reporters Rick Wagner and J.H. Osborne provided a deeply reported package of stories and videos about the opening of new West Ridge High School.
That same week, Times News reporters displayed extraordinary teamwork chasing the active shooter hoax out of Volunteer High School. They acted quickly and with urgency to produce accurate accounts and compelling photos and video for the website through- out the day, not to mention a Facebook Live report from an afternoon press conference.
Also that same week, every staff member had a hand in analyzing the release of Census 2020 headcount numbers and posting information quickly to the Times News website, timesnews.net.
The Times News marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a special video tribute, featuring remembrances from readers like you.
In April, Publisher Rick Thomason moderated the Times News’ mayoral forum and aldermen candidates forum. Both were livestreamed on the newspaper’s website.
Reporters researched and wrote stories about the use of wiretaps in Northeast Tennessee. They cracked open databases to report about bird strikes at Tri-Cities Airport and to analyze liability claims filed against the city of Kingsport. Reporter Marina Waters analyzed one database that tracks the sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects.
Mike Still, the newspaper’s reporter in Southwest Virginia, filed daily stories about a shooting that claimed the life of Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler on Nov. 13. Additionally, Still wrote about the shooting of Norton Police Chief James Lane while going to an emergency call at the Murphy’s convenience store May 7.
Reporters used the power of public records requests to dislodge information that might have never seen the light of day. For example, the newspaper obtained records that showed Sullivan County Schools is on track to spend up to $225,000 to settle a claim alleging it did not provide a proper education to a special education high school student. The documents show the school system is accused of “masking” the student’s educational progress.
Additionally, Rick Wagner wrote about the life and times of William Kenneth Wagner, a lovable, witty and chatty outlaw with a taste for danger and murder. Wagner based his reporting on 800 pages of FBI documents obtained by the Times News through a Freedom Of Information Act request. This package of stories hit home with many readers, who shared their own tales of the region’s best-known outlaw.
Times News reporters concluded 2021 with a four-day special project called “Meth Mountain” that examined the proliferation of methamphetamines and fentanyl in and around Kingsport. The news team spent six months examining the crisis, producing 22 stories, 13 videos, a full-page infographic, two word clouds and 10 columns or editorials — five from guest contributors. The package included an exclusive interview with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
The Times News added new local features in 2021: “My First Job,” a question-and-answer piece that spotlights local newsmakers (publishes Fridays); “Teacher Spotlight,” which celebrates local educators (publishes Mondays); “What’s Cooking?” a monthly feature about local restaurants (publishes the first Wednesday of each month); and “Minding Your Business,” a weekly column by business reporter Marina Waters (publishes Tuesdays).
Staff members will continue to seek out the unexplored and underreported stories in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia as 2022 moves forward. Watch for continuing coverage of the pandemic, the opening of the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, and midterm elections.
