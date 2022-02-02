This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You will play the role of Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard at the Battle of First Manassas. A member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II, will bring you up to date on what the situation is on the battlefield. You will then be given three plans of action. Vote for the plan you think is best. Voting starts on Wednesday and closes on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. Ned will fight by computer the plan with the most votes and report back on Wednesday with an update on the battle and new plans of action. Shall we begin?
General, am I glad to see you! As you can tell from the gunfire in the distance, things are already starting to heat up here. If you will ride with me, I’ll bring you up to date on what has happened.
What forces we have here are stretched along Bull Run Creek. Since there are only a handful of fords and one stone bridge across the creek, this gives us a strong defensive position. The problem right now is we don’t have enough men to effectively cover all the possible crossing points.
Our line is anchored on the right at Mclean’s Ford. I believe you rode past there when you arrived. To the left of that is Blackburn’s Ford. The Federals hit us there and at Mitchell’s Ford next to it just a couple of days ago. Gen. James Longstreet repelled the attack with help from Col. Jubal Early’s brigade and the Yankees pulled back over the hill. We don’t know if they are still there, so Terry’s Scouts have ridden out to see what they can find.
In the meantime, the engineers have fortified two batteries of artillery, one covering Blackburn’s Ford and one covering Mitchell’s Ford. We have Longstreet’s brigade covering Blackburn’s Ford with Early’s brigade in reserve and Bonham’s brigade covering Mitchell’s Ford while Jones’ brigade covers McLean’s Ford.
Now general, here we come to the part of our line that worries me most at this time. There are two fords at the center of our line where there is no infantry covering them, Island Ford and Ball’s Ford. J.E.B. Stuart’s cavalry is patrolling the area, but if Yankee infantry show up in force at either ford they will cut our line in two.
Finally we reached our left, and as you can tell by the gunfire and booming cannons things are hot here. Fortunately we were lucky. The lead elements of Gen. Joe Johnston’s army from the Shenandoah Valley arrived and took up a defensive position at the Stone Bridge where the Federals were attempting to cross.
Generals Bartow and Evan’s brigades are defending the bridge with Bee’s brigade in support. Lewis’ Ford, just to the right of the bridge, is defended by Cocke’s brigade. Gen. Thomas Jackson’s brigade has just arrived near the bridge along with Beckham’s battery of artillery. Gen. Johnston is in route from the valley but has not arrived yet.
Excuse me for a moment general, rider approaching.
General, Terry’s Scouts say they have spotted a brigade of Yankees marching along the creek from the direction of Mitchell’s Ford heading toward the Stone Bridge. Stuart’s cavalry is riding now to parallel them in order to try and block any crossing.
Getting back to the fight here at the bridge, wait general, another rider.
Case’s engineers arrived to fortify the artillery overlooking the bridge and just reported that they can see what looks like another brigade of Federals approaching with artillery on the road from Centerville and possibly cavalry further back. If they take one of the roads toward our center we could be in trouble.
Excuse me again, another rider, things are starting to get hectic.
I’m not sure if this information is any good or not, but two boys from Sudley Springs told some of the soldiers from the Shenandoah Valley that they saw a “big bunch of Yankees” getting ready to cross at Sudley Ford. That’s a long ways off, well beyond our left flank. I’m not sure if it’s reliable but I figured you need to know everything.
Now back to the fight. Like I said, the engineers arrived to fortify the artillery overlooking the bridge and another battery has arrived with Gen. Jackson. These two batteries, along with the batteries at Mitchell and Blackburn’s Fords, means that we have all our artillery on the field, but only a little more than half our troops. The balance of our forces should arrive over the next two hours along with two more brigades of cavalry. I hope.
Well, there you have it general. What are your orders?
Option 1 — Wait for the rest of the army
General, with that big hole in the middle of our line and only a little more than half our forces here, I fear that we are too spread out to take any action. I think we should hold our position and wait for the rest of the army. Terry’s Scouts can keep us informed on what’s happening on the other side of Bull Run Creek. When infantry arrives to relieve Jeb Stuart’s Cavalry, he can join with the other two brigades of cavalry when they arrive and ride in the direction of Sudley Springs and find out if those boys really saw any Yankees.
Option 2 — Defend against the rumor
General, the Yankees hit us at Blackburn’s Ford and then moved to our left and attacked Mitchell’s Ford. Now they have moved farther to our left and attacked at the Stone Bridge. Sudley Ford is a long way off to our left, but if the Yankees are bold enough to cross there they could come up from behind and hit us from two directions. I’ve got a bad feeling about this. The Yankees spotted by Terry’s Scouts were moving to our left as well. I think we should bring up as much of our forces as possible and establish a strong defensive position toward Sudley Springs, say around Young’s Branch. I would even pull the artillery from our right as well as most of the brigades from there to reenforce our left.
Option 3 — Attack!
General, it’s obvious the Yankees are massing for an attack in the area of the bridge. Let’s beat them to the punch. While our forces at the bridge hold their attention, lets send the bulk of our forces across all the fords and sweep up the other side of Bull Run Creek and hit them in their flank along the road where they are marching. They’ll never expect it. We will kick their butts all the way back to Washington. Victory goes to the bold general, victory goes to the bold.