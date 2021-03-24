Few words instill the same fear as the words “You have cancer.”
In late December 2010, those words were directed to this writer. I remember the situation with clarity and the impact they had upon me and my family. For a number of years thereafter, the mere mention could bring tears if I were alone.
Unlike some situations, cancer can last until death. I still have cancer, and while it isn’t disabling, I can live with it.
We are most fortunate in the doctors of oncology and nurses that we have been able to retain in our community.
Some years back after developing cancer, I was sharing my treatment between Vanderbilt and Ballad until Vanderbilt and Blue Cross Blue Shield couldn’t agree on the level of reimbursement Vanderbilt would receive for treatment, therefore ending my relationship with the cancer doctors at Vanderbilt.
I was indeed fortunate that my treating physician at Vanderbilt had truly cared for me when the relationship between Blue Cross Blue Shield dissolved. He took it upon himself to contact a colleague at Duke University Medical Center, and I was passed on to him.
At all times I had a Kingsport physician, Dr. Asheesh Shipstone at Ballad, who was treating me during the Vanderbilt and Duke interludes. He was in contact with the doctors at both institutions and knew what was being done for me.
Sadly, during my treatment at Duke I became seriously in need of treatment that Duke wasn’t able to provide. The physician I had at Duke was kind enough to explain the problem in the week between Christmas and New Year’s.
Going to Duke was a demanding drive plus the cost of a hotel. On occasion I was required to spend several nights, which increased the cost.
Faced with this issue, I went to visit my friend Dr. Shipstone at Ballad.
I remember clearly what he said when I explained the situation: “I think I can help.” And indeed he has since that day.
First he got me on an immunotherapy drug named Opdivo, which had just been approved for use in treating certain cancers. In those days the treatment would last three hours. Today, my treatment lasts approximately 30 minutes for the same dosage of Opdivo.
Now Bristol Myers Squibb advertises Opdivo plus Yervoy as “A chance to live longer.”
The trademark is on the mark. I’ve received Opvido in excess of five years, and my PET scans show that no cancer growth has occurred.
That is part of the story. When Duke advised me that they could no longer treat me, it wasn’t because I was an uncooperative patient or didn’t pay my bills. It was clear to me that Duke was sending me to MD Anderson for further treatment.
It was at that point I wanted to come back to Kingsport and our own Holston Valley Community Hospital.
I couldn’t have been treated better anywhere else, plus I was surrounded by friends and family and no long drive!
Over the years, I have told countless individuals that you don’t need to go far away when we have first-class physicians and nurses in this community.
It has been a number of years that I have received my infusion treatments at Ballad. I know the doctors and nurses are kind and caring, plus the new Indian Path Cancer Center is an excellent viable facility with its own lab attached.
Truly Kingsport and the surrounding area has a jewel of a facility and excellent doctors of oncology and cancer treating nurses in the facility at Ballad Health.