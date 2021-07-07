From time to time I do a presentation on the four local companies of the 19th Tennessee at the Battle of Shiloh. Those local companies being Company B from Washington County; Companies C and G from Sullivan County; and Company K, the Hawkins Boys, from Hawkins County.
Near the end of the presentation, I do a reading of the dead and wounded of the four companies. As I read through Company K, I come to “L.P. Speck — wounded/captured.” Speck is the only person in the four units listed as captured and I always wonder what happened to him.
I found the answer while I was looking for something else. The thing is, I now forget what I was looking for in the first place. I must be getting old.
Lawrence P. Speck was born in Rogersville on Oct. 28, 1841. About the age of 18 or 19, he traveled to Arkansas looking for opportunities in the cotton business and settled in Camden. There he became assistant editor of the Southern Star newspaper. In 1860, he wrote to his cousin back in Rogersville that political excitement was running high in that state after the split in the Democratic Party and noted, “Things are getting pretty warm.”
When war broke out in 1861, Speck volunteered for duty in Camden during April of that year and was assigned to the First Arkansas Confederate Infantry. The First Arkansas was transferred to Lynchburg, Virginia, and after Arkansas officially seceded from the Union on May 6, the unit was mustered into the service of the Confederate army.
Although the unit was present, the First Arkansas did not take part in the Battle of Manassas. The regiment remained in Virginia during the winter and Speck, along with the rest of the men, reenlisted with the promise of a $50 bonus.
The First Arkansas was then ordered to Memphis, where it arrived on March 15, 1862. When the Western Army of the Confederacy, also known as the Army of the Mississippi, came together at Corinth, Mississippi, Speck transferred to Company K of the 19th Tennessee, joining the rest of the Hawkins Boys then under the command of Capt. Carrick Heiskell, a school teacher and lawyer from Rogersville who would eventually command the regiment.
It was Speck’s bad luck to be wounded and captured in the first battle he fought as a member of the 19th Tennessee: the Battle of Shiloh on April 6-7, 1862. He was taken to Camp Douglas and later exchanged at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that fall.
Speck rejoined the Hawkins Boys in Company K and took part in some of the bloodiest fighting of the war, including Chickamauga, Atlanta and Franklin. He was one of the last seven members of the company present when Gen. Joseph E. Johnston surrendered the Army of Tennessee at Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1865.
After the war, Speck returned home to Rogersville. On April 1, 1867, he married Elizabeth Robertson from Kosciusko, Mississippi, and they eventually had four children.
In October of that same year, Speck and his brother George bought the Morristown Gazette, and Lawrence became its editor. The Gazette was a Democratic newspaper that published on Wednesdays and was circulated throughout Hamblen, Hawkins, Cocke, Jefferson, Grainger and Claiborne counties. Among its subscribers was President Andrew Johnson.
The Speck brothers sold the Gazette to John E. Helms in September 1873. After that, Lawrence finally got into the cotton business, as he had hoped to do in Arkansas in 1860, when he became an associate of the Rockford cotton factory in the 1880s.
Speck died of sickness in Morristown on Nov. 19, 1898, at the age of 57. He is buried in the Emma Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown.
His obituary reads in part, “He did good work as a newspaper man. He was alert and full of energy. He was a fast friend, a good citizen, a kind husband, a gentleman. … His record as a soldier was known to all of his old command. They all loved him.”