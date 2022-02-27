My last opinion column on electric vehicles raised a few questions that I would like to address this month.
The first question was “Several automakers have stated emphatically that they will discontinue making gas-powered vehicles within the next 15 years, therefore forcing anyone wanting a gas-powered vehicle to a few manufacturers. So, if/when we go ‘all’ or even 50% electric vehicles, what happens when a Category 5 hurricane is heading into the Carolina Coast and hundreds of thousands must evacuate? How do you get that many people on the road charged and out of harm’s way?”
This is a good question, and if one stops and thinks about it, this is actually a benefit for an electric vehicle. Most gas cars sit in the driveway with a half tank of fuel or less. And if my children are any example, far less than a half tank. So, if a storm is forecasted, there are frequently long lines at gas stations as people try to fill up to get out of town with many reports of gas stations running out of gas.
With an electric vehicle one normally plugs in every night, waking to a full or almost full battery every morning. So, one typically starts each day in a better situation. So, if a storm were to bear down on Myrtle Beach, with a comfortable 225-mile range one can make it to Avery County, North Carolina, Virginia or Greenville, South Carolina — all well out of harm’s way.
Tesla was proactive with both hurricanes Florence and Irma, where users received a message such as: “We are temporarily enabling your car to access additional battery capacity, as well as free Supercharging, in preparation for Hurricane Florence. We hope this gives you the peace of mind to get to a safe location, and will notify you before returning your car to its original configuration. Safe travels.”
Also, remember electric vehicles typically do better in bad traffic jams than gas cars, as they do not waste power idling. HVAC uses comparatively low power, and I have tested my car and one can stay comfortable for several days just running the HVAC.
A second question was “Let’s say a Category 2 or 3 hurricane hits and knocks out power for 7-10 days or more (I’ve been in three such hurricanes), having an electric vehicle is going to leave folks stranded, is it not?” This is possibly a problem, but a problem with all cars as gas stations close if there is no power to run the pumps.
After Sandy in New York or Harvey in Houston, electric vehicle owners reported they did better than their friends with gas cars.
Remember an electric vehicle can charge from ANY plug. So, if anyone has power, you can charge. While 240V power is preferred, even 120V power covers basic needs. Tesla also reported installing Power Packs (battery storage) at several Supercharger locations in the event of the grid being down. It also helps the company alleviate high demand charges that utilities tack onto large power users.
A final question was “When the batteries in the electric vehicles die (and they will, as all batteries do), how are those handled? This will be hazardous waste, like any other battery and as such should not be dumped in a landfill.” There is a two-part answer, first electric vehicle batteries are not particularly hazardous. They should be handled with care, but they are less of an environmental hazard than lead acid batteries or even gasoline.
Fortunately, both Tesla and Volkswagen already are recycling battery scrap and a few packs now. Other companies like Redwood Materials in Nevada, are recycling lithium batteries in larger scale, recovering more than 92% of the base metals to be used in new battery packs. This means Tesla is already producing some needed raw materials.
Rarely is something perfect with no environmental impact. So as with most items we need to find the lesser of evils so to speak. And while recycling electric vehicle batteries after a demonstrated 200,000 miles of use is not perfect, it has far less environmental impact than drilling, pumping, refining and burning of the gasoline needed to drive a similar 200,000 miles with zero chance of any recycling in a gas car.