“Who’s going to come in behind me? It’s going to be a real ‘yes’ man. And then God help us.”
This is a quote from outgoing Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Trump fired Esper via Twitter earlier this week. Since then, the Pentagon has been further rattled by the loss of three undersecretaries of Defense and other top civilian personnel. Per defensenews.com, Esper’s downfall was largely due to his refusal to support Trump’s desire to invoke the Insurrection Act during summer protests. The law allows a president to use active-duty military personnel for crowd control. This would be a nightmare for the Pentagon.
Trump has also expressed a desire to fire his FBI and CIA directors. These moves have raised fears that Trump, who lost his bid for re-election, intends to engineer a “hard coup d’etat.” Although a group of international observers whom the Trump administration brought in to monitor the 2020 election found no significant irregularities and were actually complimentary of our process, Trump with the blessing of the GOP leadership in Washington, D.C., is refusing to concede the election.
As I write, most analysts do not believe we’re necessarily headed for an attempted “hard” coup. One former Trump senior administration official told a Newsweek editor-at-large regarding the massacre at the Pentagon that “This isn’t a coup. It’s an attempt to hide whatever criminality was going on over there.”
However, there are plenty of political scientists and foreign policy wonks who say that if they’d been watching the pattern of election-related activity that the Republican Party has pursued here but in a foreign country with a struggling democracy, they would warn that a “soft coup” was in the making. Per Wikipedia, a soft (aka a silent) coup does not involve violence but, instead, is attempted or achieved by a conspiracy intended to take state power by partially or wholly illegal means.
The GOP has indeed been very busy preparing for a president like Trump. They began decades ago by convincing millions of Americans that they can’t believe anything mainstream U.S. news/media outlets publish. The next step was to illegally purge voter rolls and eliminate most polling locations in areas likely to vote for Democrats.
During the primaries, Trump instructed the attendees at his rallies to show up at the polls during the election and to prevent people (Black, brown, young people) from “illegally” voting. In an effort to avoid being harassed at the polls, thousands of Americans voted early or by mail-in ballots like the U.S. military has done since the Civil War.
This prompted Trump and his minions to escalate their plans to gut the United States Postal Service. Sorting and other equipment was removed from postal facilities in non-Republican areas of the country. Last summer, Trump admitted to Fox News that one reason he was opposing a second round of COVID-related stimulus spending had to do with denying needed funds proposed for the USPS.
By this time, millions of older people and those who had health vulnerabilities that made it dangerous for them to vote in person had decided to vote by mail. But Trump said “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.”
The ultimate goal was, in the absence of a clear Trump victory, for a close election to be thrown into the U.S. Supreme Court like in the 2000 election involving Bush II and Al Gore. The GOP had installed friendly associate justices to the highest court in the land partially for this very purpose. Trump’s attorneys are now attempting to lob the election results over to the Supreme Court.
Trump has now moved on somewhat from attacking mail-in ballots and tweeted this week “I don’t care what state you’re in, this computer voting system is wide open to fraud and intervention.” (This happens to be the same system that delivered the White House to Trump in 2016.) The New York Times has contacted officials in almost every state and including both political parties regarding the reliability of their results. They confirmed “that there were no irregularities that affected the outcome.”
When former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper commented “And then God help us” earlier this week, he wasn’t kidding. Hurry Jan. 20.