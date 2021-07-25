Recently several people have raised the issue of recycling old windmills, especially the blades. And while I agree landfilling old blades is a problem, I wonder how it compares to the alternative.
At the same time, we finished a wonderful five-week camping trip out west where we took the roads less traveled. As such we came across many old oil drilling and extraction sites, a large number of which appeared to be abandoned. I later found out that it is possible that a number of what appeared to be abandoned sites might still be producing, as it is not uncommon for a pump jack to run only a few hours a day.
This spurred some research, and I discovered the USA has 1.7 million active wells and over 3.2 million abandoned wells — about 2 million of which were abandoned by bankrupt companies and were never properly capped. Most of those abandoned wells have rusting pump jacks, tanks and piping that are also in need of recycling. According to the EPA, those abandoned wells are leaking 8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, or 4 tons per abandoned well per year.
Suddenly the problem of landfilling old turbine blades does not seem as large of an issue, as while they take up space, they emit no emissions.
State and federal regulations normally require drillers to pay an up-front bond to cover future cleanups if they go bankrupt. But the rules are a patchwork, with wildly differing requirements, and they seldom leave governments adequately funded. In Pennsylvania, for example, it would take several thousand years to plug its estimated backlog of 200,000 abandoned oil wells at the current rate of spending, according to data from the state regulator.
Oil industry lobbyists have been fighting state and federal efforts to increase the bonding, arguing it would hurt jobs and economic growth during a tough time for the industry. The American Petroleum Institute spent $1.44 million in the first quarter of 2020 lobbying on Capitol Hill, with oil well bonding legislation one of the target issues.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office estimates that cleaning up and plugging an abandoned well runs from $20,000 to $145,000, putting the price tag for cleaning up all of America’s abandoned wells somewhere between $60 billion to $435 billion. Another hidden subsidy for oil as taxpayers’ foot much of the bill.
According to the EIA, we are drilling 16,800 new wells a year as fracking wells typically see steep production declines of 74% the first year, another 47% the second year. The average annual production per fracked well is about 225,000 gallons of gasoline a year over its planned 30-year life, or enough to power 375 average cars a year.
Now if I contrast this to wind, I found we have 67,000 wind turbines producing, according to the EPA, 6.9 million kWh/ turbine.
That is enough electricity per turbine to power 1,631 electric cars, the average 15,000 miles per year. So, one wind turbine will power four times the cars of an average oil fracking well.
The footprint of the average fracking site is five times larger, at 7.5 acres, than that of a windmill at 1.5 acres, allowing farmers to farm or graze a larger portion of their land. Another downside of fracking is a lot of water is required. About 7 million gallons per well. Wind uses virtually no water — a real plus as most fracking sites are in areas already stressed for water. And that freed up water helps with crops and/or livestock.
In looking at costs, the average fracked well is about $6.6 million, where the average wind turbine is $3.3 million. This is a big reason electric vehicles are so much cheaper to fuel than gasoline cars. So, I wonder, what if instead of drilling 16,800 new oil wells a year, maybe we should install that many wind turbines each year?
It would be cheaper, and within eight years they would produce enough power to power all our vehicles cleanly for the next 30 years, as wind turbines typically have a 30-year life.
While wind is not perfect, it is half the cost of fracking, uses only 20% of the land, and saves millions of gallons of water per site, and according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, oil pits kill three times the birds of turbines. So, it appears wind is clearly, the lesser of evils.
An interesting thought experiment for a better, cleaner and cheaper tomorrow.