America has been benefited by having a large middle class that enjoys a decent life.
There has always been a wealthy upper crust, and its share of the economy has changed over the years. During the late 1800s, when “robber barons” like Rockefeller, Vanderbilt and Carnegie came to be, we learned the corrosive impact of having a few wealthy people who lived — and influenced — like royalty. They dominated the social, political and environmental landscape. During the mid-20th century, society spread its wealth more equitably. But now, we are returning to the age of robber barons, or using a more current term, oligarchs.
Characterizing societal wealth with numbers and statistics is challenging because each study calculates wealth and income differently.
However, the following data are representative and demonstrate trends.
During the period before World War II, the richest 1% of Americans earned over 20% of the income share of the U.S. By 1979, that share had increased to 24%. In 2015 it had risen to 42%, more than double what it had been earlier.
The share of wealth ownership of the top 1% earners has been steadily growing, and now amounts to 27% of the wealth of our economy. The top 10% owns 73% of the wealth.
Meanwhile, wealth ownership of the middle class (the middle 60%) has been steadily shrinking, and now the 1% owns more wealth than the entire middle class combined.
Over the last 30 years, the fraction of wealth controlled by the bottom 50% of society has been reduced by half.
Today, the top 1% wealthiest families — people like the Waltons (Walmart), the Mars (Mars/Wrigley), the Kochs (Koch Industries), the Johnsons (Fidelity Investments) — own 15 times more wealth than the bottom 50% combined, according to Forbes.
Our government provides corporations such generous tax breaks that 55 of America’s largest, profitable companies payed virtually no federal income tax in 2020 — companies like Archer Daniels Midland, FedEx, Nike, Charter Communications and Salesforce, for example. Much of the tax savings benefit stockholders through dividend payments and stock buybacks.
The last half century has been great for the upper crust.
The reasons for this wealth explosion at the top are several fold. Obviously, they have the funds to invest in the stocks and real estate, and there is nothing wrong with that. But we have allowed these same families to influence government policy to their own advantage.
The wealthy take advantage of complex tax dodges created specifically for them. For example, they earn much of their money from capital gains rather than salary. So, government taxes capital gains (typical of stock and real estate ownership) at a lower rate than salary. Nearly half of the 2018 tax cut benefits went to households in the top 5% (income above $308,000).
The wealthy can take advantage of complex off-shore trusts and shell companies, and now even some U.S. states (South Dakota, Delaware, Alaska, Nevada, New Hampshire) have begun facilitating these tax dodges within the U.S.
Inherited money — some of which has never been taxed — is passed to the next generation without taxation or at favorable rates.
All of this produces a falling tax rate for the wealthy, even as they vacuum up ever-larger shares of the economy’s wealth and income.
Consider an example: Senator Roth proposed the Roth IRA to allow “hard-working, middle-class Americans” earning up to $110,000 ($160,000 per couple) to stow up to $2,000 per year, tax-free, for retirement. Peter Thiel, billionaire founder of PayPal, has a Roth IRA. Using stock deals not available to the public, Thiel parlayed the initial $2,000 (on which he presumably paid taxes) into his IRA’s current $5 billion. He has never paid taxes on those fabulous earnings, and if he waits until he is 59½ to withdraw money, he never will. If a child inherits the IRA, complex rules provide for a tax-advantaged wealth transfer.
Americans’ average Roth IRA balance is $14,056.
Most Americans agree that people with business success should benefit from their contributions to society. But just like the rest of us, they (and their businesses) benefit from highways, military defense, a sound judicial system, and having an educated population. We should all pay our share.
In tomorrow’s paper, this space will discuss how this subsidized wealth is used to influence American politics.