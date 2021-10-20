The Battle of Blountville, fought Sept. 22, 1863, started out as an artillery duel between the forces of Union Col. John Foster and Confederate Col. James Carter. After exchanging shells most of the afternoon and setting most of the village on fire, Col. Foster changed tactics and sent part of his forces around to attack the Rebel right flank while sending the bulk of his forces charging up the middle.
Col. Foster later reported, “It was with difficulty that we could dislodge them after four hours fighting. I at last effected it by a charge of the Sixty-fifth Indiana Mounted Infantry, Fifth Indiana Cavalry and Eighth East Tennessee Cavalry, which was made just before dark.”
That’s right, East Tennesseans were fighting for the Union at the Battle of Blountville.
Those of you who are acquainted with Kingsport history, the name of that regiment, 8th East Tennessee Cavalry, may sound familiar.
After the Battle of Blountville, the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry fell back to Greeneville, where it took part in the Battle of Blue Springs. After that they returned to Knoxville, where they provided some good service along with the other East Tennessee cavalry regiments against Confederate Gen. James Longstreet and his attempted siege of Knoxville.
I say some good service because due to the extended campaigning and fighting they had been doing, most of their officers were either wounded, dead or very ill. Without the officers, discipline broke down in the regiment. Since they were from East Tennessee and so close to home, and had horses, several of the men began to take, shall we say, unauthorized vacations to visit family and friends.
Things got so bad that finally Union cavalry commander Gen. James Shackelford recommended to Gen. Ambrose Burnside, “I would suggest that the horses belonging to the 8th East Tennessee Regiment, about 250, be turned over to one of the brigades; and that the regiment, or that part that is left, (for want of field officers a large number have deserted or absented themselves from the regiment and the balance are demoralized and inefficient) be sent to Morristown or some other point and be placed in camp of instruction under efficient field officers.”
In accordance with Gen. Shackelford’s recommendation, Gen. Burnside eventually shipped the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry to Camp Nelson in Kentucky. Camp Nelson is where most of the East Tennessee cavalry regiments were formed, trained and refitted during the war. It was also the same camp where the U.S. Colored Cavalry formed, trained and refitted.
That’s right, East Tennessee unionist and U.S. Colored Troops trained together during the Civil War. They also fought together, died together and were buried together in the camp cemetery. A monument marks that location today.
After training for a while at Camp Nelson, the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry was ordered to Nashville by then Military Gov. Andrew Johnson. There, the remains of the 10th East Tennessee Calvary was folded into their ranks to bring them up to strength. Then the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry was given a new commander, Col. Samuel N.K. Patton from Kingsport.
Under the command of Col. Patton, they returned to East Tennessee, where they performed guard duty for a while but soon found themselves back in the fighting.
On Oct. 28, 1864, the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry was engaged in a fight at Morristown and Brigadier Gen. Alvan Gillem reported that “Colonel Patton led his regiment with distinguished gallantry in a saber charge which broke the enemy’s lines and captured a rebel battery.”
After that, the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry was sent to defend the Cumberland Gap. It was there that they, along with the 13th East Tennessee Cavalry, repelled an attack by Confederate forces under the command of Gen. Basil Duke.
Being short on provisions, the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry was ordered to Bulls Gap for supplies. Instead, they ended up acting as rear guard when the Confederates attacked there in strength to drive the Federals out of Hawkins County and back toward Knoxville in what we call the Battle of Bulls Gap.
In this fight, one of the attacking Confederate regiments was the 60th Tennessee Infantry under the command of Capt. Jonathan W. Bachman, from Kingsport. So in the Battle of Bulls Gap you had men from Kingsport in command on both sides, fighting directly with each other.
Remember, the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry was sent to Bulls Gap to be resupplied. The supply train never arrived so they ran out of ammunition and were forced to retreat, as was the 13th East Tennessee Cavalry, which had also come to Bulls Gap to be resupplied.
The Battle of Bulls Gap was a Confederate victory. But the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry would get its revenge in December of that year when it returned along with the 9th and 13th East Tennessee Cavalry, the 5th and 6th U.S. Colored Cavalry; 10th and 11th Michigan Cavalry and the 11th and 12th Kentucky Cavalry in a lightning raid from Knoxville to Saltville.
Throughout the Civil War, Kingsport was a well-known defensive position where the Old Stage Road crosses the North Fork of the Holston River. It was here that the 1st Tennessee Confederate Cavalry held off 2,500 Federal cavalry for two days before the Battle of Blountville. After the Federal cavalry drove them out of Rogersville, the Confederates, again under the command of Gen. Basil Duke, took up a position here in Kingsport in an effort to stop the raid.
This time the Federals had a secrete weapon in Col. Patton and his knowledge of Kingsport.
Col. Patton knew of another ford across the river to the north, near where Carters Valley Road crosses the river today. Patton took his 8th East Tennessee Cavalry across there and attacked the Rebels from behind while the 9th and 13th East Tennessee Cavalry crossed the river at the Rebels’ front and drove straight in.
Today we call this the Battle of Kingsport, and the fight was over so quick that the Michigan, Kentucky or U.S. Colored Cavalry couldn’t get into the action.
The Rebels fell back to Bristol to make another stand but were driven from there. The raid was successful in reaching Marion, Wytheville and Saltville, robbing the Confederates of desperately needed lead, saltpeter and salt, which left the Rebels short of bullets, gunpowder and, without salt, preserved meat to feed the soldiers. Some say that this raid may have shortened the war.
Due to the success of Col. Patton and the 8th East Tennessee Cavalry in this raid and the fighting along the North Fork of the Holston River, that my friends is why they are a part of the history of Kingsport.