Our national government often seems dysfunctional. Congress is loath to fulfill its primary functions. The problem is a failure to operate within our form of representative democracy. With only two parties, our system is essentially an “all-or-nothing” proposition, either one party or the other has the majority. They hold the key to passing any legislation. The bicameral nature of Congress creates the possibility of a split vote. This can create deadlock if differences cannot be resolved. Additionally, an independently elected executive (president) with veto power creates yet another opportunity for gridlock.
Passing a budget is perhaps the most critical task the legislative bodies must accomplish (something that has become more contentious all the time). Even with the capability to create deficits, the failure to execute a comprehensive budget at the national level typically leads to the passage of continuing resolutions (short-term spending authorizations). This creates havoc in the agencies charged with executing policy. There is great uncertainty of further funding. This limitation is acute particularly in the military where threats are ever changing and the timeframe to develop weapon systems is lengthy.
At the local level (county and city), the process is somewhat different. The executive (mayor or city manager) can influence but is fundamentally unable to dictate outcomes. Thankfully, ideology mostly takes a back seat to reality. Issues facing our population focus on services to the community (roads, schools, economic development, etc.) which generally stand on their own merits rather than on ideological underpinnings.
Unlike the U.S. Congress, the state and local governments must by statute pass “balanced” budgets. Even this has an element of fiction because it is based on projected revenues. On occasion this has left an operating deficit that compounds problems in subsequent proceedings since it must retroactively be filled before the new budget can be balanced.
Unfortunately, at every level the funding process is becoming ever more problematic. Reaching a working majority to pass a budget inevitably requires compromise — something of a dirty word in an ever-more-partisan environment. Inevitably anyone who “crosses the line” is crucified (for actually doing their job).
As a former alderman, I have participated in such proceedings. Conflicting points of view (on what to fund or how much to allocate) were prevalent. Competing priorities and alternate perspectives were infrequently malicious. Rather, they were legitimately promoting their beliefs. Our system was set up with checks and balances to keep the prospect of “tyranny of the majority” from consistently suppressing minority views.
We would all fight for our respective positions. Rarely did I get everything I wanted. The same was true for others. On occasion, I held my nose and voted for something I never would have proposed at the start. Why? Because it was still our statutory obligation to execute a balanced budget regardless of my personal beliefs.
I could not justify violating that responsibility unless I felt a catastrophic outcome would ensue. In military parlance, “Not everything is worth falling on your saber over.”
I witnessed several officials that seemed to consistently vote “No!” Ultimately, their views were discounted in the deliberations. Their perspective never changed, and compromise with them was impossible, so they lost influence.
Those who sit on the sidelines may try to claim personal (ideological) purity while the rest of the officials do the “heavy lifting” (actually produce a budget). Typically, they have not proposed a legitimate alternative; they just reject the consequences of their constitutional obligation. One might ask whether they are playing the system for personal gain (like getting reelected)? As one colleague put it, “There are show horses and work horses.”
We have a representative democracy. As we try to build our future, let us hope that our elected officials actually “represent” our best interests even if that is sometimes unpopular.