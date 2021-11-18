I don’t get it. Why is there so much “surprise” among policy pundits the media, and government officials over the spike in inflation? Any reasonably astute human being could see it coming, yet at the national level, the blinders remained on and the ostriches’ heads remained firmly planted in the ground.
For months, the rise in prices has been called “transient.” This reflected the notion that the factors that negatively affected the system (employment, production and supply chain) were the result of temporary conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic (and the subsequent, often draconian, governmental response). Consequently, they believed that as the pandemic recedes, the system will return to its original condition.
There is a simple logic to this, but it fails to take into consideration the multitude of interwoven factors that impact prices. Furthermore, policymakers refused to consider that inflationary pressures had shifted from the short term to the long run. Rather they simply created yet another “double-speak” term, “persistent transient inflation.”
What does that even mean?
“Transient” factors are characterized as “momentary variation” while “persistent” implies conditions that will “exist or endure over a prolonged period.” It’s an either-or proposition. Consequently, they either don’t know what they are talking about, or they are trying to change the tune without having to admit they were dead wrong. (So much for leaders taking responsibility for their actions.)
Several months and some strikingly bad statistics later, we now have Chicken Little (government officials and the media) running around announcing that “The sky is falling” (or rather that inflation is a reality).
What is the cause (of inflation, not the stupidity of Washington)?
The easy culprit is the COVID-19 disease. Actually, it is our responses to the pandemic (which is a matter of choice) that exacerbated these problems.
Government mandates in some regions effectively shut down some businesses and crippled others. The “one size fits all” approach (a hallmark of progressive policy) has created unintended (if reasonably predictable) negative consequences. On the other side, resistance to wearing masks and skepticism about vaccines likewise have had an adverse impact. Unfortunately, politics have become the driving factor in the whipsaw policies our population and economy have endured (the direct result of both sides’ efforts to warp facts and science to their will).
The result of these actions (and reactions) has been multifold. First, government mandates have reduced economic activities, impacting both production and supply chains. Global interdependence creates bottlenecks in one sector or geographic location that spill over up and down the vertical stack. Lack of necessary inputs restricts final output, and the lack of demand from producers negatively impacts suppliers.
Backlogs at U.S. ports, shipping container dislocations, trucking shortage, zero-COVID strategies, and climate change policies have all impacted the situation. Boats are backlogged at ports as demand for goods recovers. Shipping containers are sitting at the wrong ports, and it is expensive to transport empty containers to where they are needed. There is insufficient trucking capacity to move the containers even if port capacity is increased. China’s “zero-COVID” policy has virtually shut down segments of the country and availability of key resources. Efforts to reduce usage of fossil fuels (e.g., cancellation of pipelines and anti-coal policies) have pushed up energy prices.
The secondary effects of such shutdowns include furloughed or laid-off workers. The resultant impact, due to less disposable income, was partially offset by massive government subsidies. However, there are asymmetries across different sectors of the economy (higher prices in one sector and stagnation in others).
The final, and perhaps most significant, factor driving inflation is a two-sided sword. Washington politicians (on both sides) have abandoned fiscal prudence.
There has been virtually no debate over balancing the national budget. The response to any crisis is to massively increase spending. This has been facilitated by the Federal Reserve’s policy of “quantitative easing” (aka, printing money).
Our economy is awash with cash. Businesses and individuals have all received immense payments. Nothing new; it started in President Bush’s bailout of the financial system in 2008 and has continued unabated by every subsequent administration. The massive infrastructure bill and congressional spending plans are but the latest chapters in the tale of financial insanity.
There is a fundamental flaw in the logic. It is predicated on the unshakable belief that our government can pay back (or at least make the monthly payments on) the debt. When people begin to question whether our federal government can meet its obligations, things will decline rapidly.
The likely future choice will be either higher inflation or contraction of the economy. “Steady as she goes” will further fuel inflation.
If the Federal Reserve dramatically reduces bond purchases or Congress ratchets up taxes in order to curb inflation, it will stifle economic growth. Given our past policies, the government has few tools to right the ship since it spent itself into the crisis in the first place.
Over the long run, the answer is a return to some semblance of fiscal accountability. However, given our growing addiction to government spending and sense of personal entitlement, I am not sanguine that this can be accomplished before the system crashes.