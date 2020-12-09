The 2020 national election was an enormous victory for our democracy. In the midst of a deadly pandemic, over 150 million American citizens voted, the highest percentage of eligible voters to participate in over a century. President-elect Biden got the most votes in presidential U.S. history. At last count, over 7 million more Americans preferred Biden than Trump, the largest vote percentage against an incumbent president since 1932.
Nevertheless, nearly all congressional members of the Trump Party, formerly known as the Republican Party, have refused to publicly acknowledge Biden as president-elect. This is, in the words of long-time conservative Jennifer Rubin last week, “remarkable in its contempt for democracy and defiance of reality.”
These congressional sycophants are emulating their leader, who still refuses to accept the decision of Americans as expressed in a free and fair election by denying there was a free and fair election.
Instead, President Trump charges it was fraught with fraud. He has never provided Americans with any proof, expecting us to accept his word, which, unfortunately, too many have. Recent polls found that two-thirds of Republicans are worried the 2020 election was rigged and just over half believe Trump rightfully won.
Georgia’s elected state officials are Republicans. (Yes, Virginia, a few of that endangered species still exist.) Since Election Day, Trump has berated those officials incessantly for an allegedly rigged election that cheated him of victory.
The two incumbent Georgia senators, loyal Trump Party members, have similarly accused those officials of running a fraudulent election that forced them into a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff against two Democratic Party challengers.
The officials have vociferously defended the integrity of Georgia’s election. They have become national semi-heroes by apparently putting country ahead of politics, even though they insist they will, as loyal Republicans, vote for the same senators who are condemning them.
The result is a savage political civil war between state Republicans and national Trumpers, with some Georgia Trumpers urging Georgia Republicans not to vote in the senate runoff because, as their leader insists, the Georgia vote was rigged.
Last Saturday, Trump held one of his signature rallies in Georgia ostensibly to urge Georgians to re-elect his two senators, and indeed he did, but for only a few minutes of the 90 he spoke. Mostly he ranted that fraudulent election processes and corrupt and inept election officials, including those in Georgia, including the Georgia governor, have made it appear he lost when in actuality he won.
However, three of Trump’s high-level appointees — the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs (whom Trump immediately fired), FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General William Barr — do not agree with his proofless allegations.
The most recent to say the emperor has no clothes is Barr, who stated that he and Wray, and their departments, after thorough investigations, had found “no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the election.”
Furious, Trump then accused Justice and the FBI of aiding and abetting the massive voter malfeasance that made it appear that he lost.
However, he has never mentioned that state and federal judges (including some he appointed, a reminder to be careful what you wish for) have tossed every vote fraud lawsuit his legal minions have filed because they have never provided any actual election fraud proof.
Why does Trump continue to deliberately undermine confidence in our election system? Perhaps Trump Party Sen. Lindsey Graham explained it best in a November interview: “If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again.”
The most likely explanation, though, is that Trump’s fragile psyche will not allow himself to be labeled a loser.
