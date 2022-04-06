I have often wondered why I see no Black Civil War reenactors at events in our area. After all, Black soldiers played a role in many of the battles in the region.
How often have I written about the 5th and 6th United States Colored Cavalry that took part in multiple battles in Kingsport as well as the Battle of Blountville and the Battle of Saltville?
If you need an even greater example of the role played by Black soldiers and their bravery during the Civil War, look at the Battle of Nashville. It was there that 13,000 United States Colored Troops played a significant part in handing the Confederates their most complete and embarrassing defeat of the war.
On the second day of the battle, regiments of United States Colored Troops assaulted Overton Hill. Part of this assault was witnessed by William Worsham, regimental musician for the 19th Tennessee Infantry, who was working to take the wounded to the rear.
“The greater portion of (Thomas’) army were moving against and around our left. Steadman’s negro brigade came like a black cloud rolling up the horizon, charging as if they would tear away everything before them,” said Worsham. “They came up to within a short distance of our lines, but were forced to return, leaving a hundred or two dead and wounded on the ground.”
As the 12th and 100th USCT regiments advanced, the Confederate artillery opened fire with canisters on their tight ranks, ripping holes in their lines. One soldier in the 12th USCT, seriously wounded and not knowing what to do, asked his captain. His captain told him to lie down on the ground. The soldier did so and died.
The 13th USCT regiment advanced in support of the attack and came closest to the Confederate works, with their color guard being shredded by gunfire just 30 feet short of the line.
The pressure put on the Confederate lines at this point by the USCT regiments prevented Gen. John Bell Hood from moving soldiers to reinforce the other end of his line that was being flanked. Soon, that section of the line gave way and the rest began to follow. The Black soldiers came forward again and this time drove over the Rebel works, chasing the enemy soldiers down the valley.
An officer in the 100th USCT reportedly said the “Rebs under Hood are the worst-whipped army that was ever in this part of the U.S.”
If you need any more examples of the bravery of the Black soldier in the Civil War, look no further than Sgt. William Carney.
The Virginia-born Carney was the first Black man to win the Medal of Honor for his actions in the assault on Fort Wagner. Taking the flag from a wounded color bearer, Carney used the colors to lead the 54th Massachusetts to assault the fort despite his being repeatedly wounded. When the regiment was finally forced to retreat, he carried the colors back even though he was shot repeatedly again.
So I come back to my original question. Why is there no one who represents these brave Black soldiers at reenactments in the region?
We have groups and individuals that represent both Union and Confederate infantry, cavalry and artillery. Plus there are others that represent doctors, clergy and civilians caught up in the war. But no one represents the Black soldiers.
Is the memory of these brave men to be lost?
Perhaps what is needed is some inspiration. And that can be found on Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport when the Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host Capt. Edward Gantt (USN, Ret.) and his presentation “The United States Colored Troops in the Civil War — 23rd Infantry USCT.”
While the 23rd Infantry USCT was formed and fought mostly in Virginia as part of Union Gen. George Meade’s Army of the Potomac, thousands more soldiers in other regiments of USCTs fought elsewhere, including thousands in Tennessee. Capt. Gantt will address their contributions in both Eastern and Western theaters of war.
Gantt was born in Maryland and saw combat as a helicopter door gunner and crew chief in Vietnam, service which included graduation from the U.S. Army Airborne and Ranger Schools. Following his graduation from Howard University, he re-entered the armed forces and served as a naval aviator, including a tour as commanding officer of Fighter Squadron 31 at Naval Air Station Miramar, at that time the home of Top Gun.
Capt. Gantt began an association with the 23rd Infantry Regiment USCT, Civil War reenactors and living historians in 2014, and is currently a member of Company B, 54th Massachusetts Civil War reenactors. He also serves as president of the reformed 23rd Regiment USCT, based in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
The event is free and open to the public.