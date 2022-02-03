Ever since President Nixon declared the War on Drugs in 1970, every president has added additional resources.
A half century and $1.5 trillion later, drugs are readily available in every city, town and village in America. Any school child can purchase drugs, and many do. One hundred thousand Americans die of overdoses each year, and that rate has doubled every decade since the 1970s. We have homeless addicts walking the streets. By every measure, the War on Drugs has been an abject failure.
In spite of all the evidence to the contrary, politicians toss out sound bites suggesting the war can be won if we just get a little tougher with addicts and dealers. Today, nearly 1% of adult Americans (0.88%) are incarcerated.
We have more jailed people than any country on earth, even places like China with draconian laws and larger populations.
About two-thirds of American prisoners are arrested because of drugs — selling or buying drugs, or doing something illegal to raise the money to do so.
Drug addiction destroys families. It corrodes relations between police and the citizenry. It costs more to put someone in prison than to send a student to Harvard, yet our prisons are hellholes rife with drugs and violence and are run by gangs. When people are released, they struggle to reintegrate into society and are 10 times more likely to end up homeless.
Police work hard to arrest drug dealers. They have occasional successes — 20 kilos of heroin here, a pound of meth there. With a lot of work, the police arrest a dealer and send him off to prison. But within days, drug dealers from the adjacent neighborhoods or new upstarts replace the jailed dealer. People who buy drugs hardly miss a beat.
It is painfully obvious that efforts to stop the flow of drugs have failed. Drug suppliers in foreign countries can always find innocent-looking tourists foolish enough to fly home with a package for a few thousand dollars. Drugs piggy back with legitimate cargo in one of the thousands of shipping containers that enter U.S. ports daily. And drugs can be made right here in the U.S.
The manufacture of opioids (e.g., morphine, heroine, oxycodone) and marijuana require poppies or marijuana plants, and that requires growing fields of crops — easier to do in Afghanistan or Mexico than the U.S. Bulky, large shipments are required, relatively easy to identify.
As new synthetic drugs have come along (e.g., methamphetamine, fentanyl), crops are no longer required. Fentanyl is inexpensive to manufacture and 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, so dealers don’t need to transport much. A dose of pure fentanyl (50 micrograms) weighs as much as one or two tiny grains of salt from your salt shaker.
It is estimated that perhaps one or two dozen cars could transport the entire annual illegal supply of fentanyl to the U.S. Two hundred thousand cars drive across just the Mexico border each year.
Here is the point: The use of traditional policing techniques to diminish the supply of drugs has not done that. With the advent of more powerful drugs like fentanyl, those policies are utterly futile.
Sullivan County is going to borrow $100 million to build a new jail, or about $1,500 per household. Will it reduce drug dependence in Sullivan County? Absolutely not.
It will just support the existing failed system, until we need to add yet another jail 20 years from now.
Getting “tough on crime” makes a good sound bite for politicians, but sadly, it has not worked. It is right that we pursue drug dealers and law breakers. However, that strategy needs to be a PART of the solution, instead of THE solution. Society has been so focused on punishing those involved in the drug trade that we have mostly ignored the demand side of the drug business.
Other countries have made serious attempts to implement strategies known as “demand reduction” and “harm prevention.” Some of these have been quite successful. Portugal, Iceland, Denmark, Netherlands and other nations have reduced the strain on their justice system, cut down on overdose deaths, and reduced the total cost to society.
In part 2 of this series, I will discuss approaches that have been used to supplement simple interdiction of drugs. Check out this column in tomorrow’s newspaper.