Republican congressmen aimed a barrage of bile at Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in the name of the GOP’s current cause du jour (critical race theory) during a recent hearing at the U.S. Capitol. Milley defended his embrace of the military’s decision to hold training sessions on how America’s fighting force will be expected to leave their prejudices and hatred at the door when they enlist. About 40% of U.S. forces are Blacks, Asians and other non-Caucasians.
General Milley responded, “I want to understand white rage, and I’m white. What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What is wrong with having some situational understanding about the country we are here to defend?”
Business Insider (Nicole Einbinder) wrote in August 2019 that the Center for Strategic and International Studies had reported that “attacks by far-right perpetrators more than quadrupled between 2016 and 2017. The Trump administration soon cut funding for the FBI units investigating far right domestic terrorism and redirected the agency’s focus to Islamic extremism. A former FBI supervisor explained, ‘There’s some reluctance among agents to bring forth an investigation that targets what the president perceives as his base.’ ”
On Jan. 6, 2021, those far rightwingers Trump had protected from FBI interference stepped up to return the favor by planning and executing an insurrection to prevent Congress and his vice president from performing their constitutional duties.
Propublica journalist Alec MacGillis reviewed more than 500 videos of the sack of the U.S. Capitol taken by many of the invaders and proudly uploaded to the pro-Trump social media platform Parler. One thug picked up a phone inside the Capitol and said “Can I speak with Pelosi? Yeah, we’re coming for you, b----. Mike Pence? We’re coming for you too, f------ traitor.”
As the majority of police officers in the videos valiantly tried to turn back the invasion, the rioters could be heard or seen expressing surprise and then rage at the police whom the crowd fully expected to protect and assist them in their bloodthirsty aims.
Some of these thugs defecated in the building and smeared the excrement in the halls of the Capitol during the attack. Footprints with feces appeared throughout the building afterward.
Video and photographs show police officers being beaten, crushed by crowds, and dragged down steps as the mob overran them. More than 150 officers (mostly Capitol Police officers) were injured, and one died during the event.
Afterward, President Trump told Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham that his people who invaded the Capitol posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers. He complained that law enforcement was “persecuting” the rioters while “nothing happens to left-wing protesters.”
At least 500 people have been arrested associated with the events of Jan. 6. There will be more.
Last week, the Department of Homeland Security issued two warnings about potential violence this summer due to persistent rumors that Trump will be reinstated in August and also due to more people being out in public after the relaxation of pandemic restrictions. The FBI and DHS have detailed how adherents of conspiracy theories are becoming more emboldened to take action in the real world following the Jan. 6 attack.
Gen. Milley’s question about the cause of white rage was a rhetorical question. He knew that the root cause of this unprecedented attack on our republic was racial hatred against all Americans other than “whites,” meaning Blacks, Hispanics (who consider themselves white), Asians, and so forth.
The Military Times’ 2019 survey of active-duty subscribers found that 36% of our troops who responded admitted having seen evidence of white supremacist and racist ideologies in the military. In 2018, only 22% said they’d witnessed racist language and discrimination, swastikas being drawn on service members’ cars, tattoos affilitated with white supremacist groups, stickers supporting the Ku Klux Klan, and Nazi-style salutes between individuals.
“Overall, troops who responded to the poll cited white nationalists as a greater threat to national security than both domestic terrorism with a connection to Islam, as well as immigration.”
The heading on Brennan Rindel’s article for Task and Purpose on this subject included the reminder that “Cohesive teams require trusting the person next to you.” That’s why the Pentagon worries about the scourge of white rage continually fanned by Republican politicians and Fox News. It’s a national security issue.